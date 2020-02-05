advertisement

media_play

Three-year-old boy with cerebral palsy counts steps as he tries crutches in physiotherapy

Oliver, a three-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, practiced walking with a crutch on January 15 during his physiotherapy session in Leitchfield, Kentucky. Oliver’s mother, Kelley Fulkerson, said that Storyful Oliver was born at 30 weeks of age and was slightly overweight three and a half pounds. A week after his birth, Oliver suffered a brain hemorrhage. “In the first year, Oliver had only a slight motor delay,” said Fulkerson. “When he was 23 months old, he was finally diagnosed with left hemiplegia cerebral palsy. We started with botox injections and physiotherapy, and Oliver has made so much progress that he keeps proving that everything he has achieved is wrong. “The video filmed by Fulkerson shows the boy with the mouse ears smiling and counting his steps while his physiotherapist guides him. “Everyone falls in love with Oliver because he has the best personality of anyone I’ve ever met,” said Fulkerson. “And I’m not just saying that because I’m his mother.” Credit: Kelley Fulkerson via Storyful

advertisement