advertisement

Tevy looks at the back of his hands. She examines the lightness of her brown skin. She remembers that in elementary school, she was still so angry with white children who misidentified her as Chinese, sometimes even fighting with them on the bus. And she remembers that her father consoled her in his truck at the bus stop. “I know I’m kidding a lot,” he said once, hand on his shoulder. “But you are Khmer, from start to finish. You should know that. “

Tevy examines the man’s thinking. Her worldview disappoints her – the idea that people are always limited to what their fathers tell them. Then Tevy notices her staggering sister in discomfort.

“No,” said Kayley, pounding the table with her fists. “You must have a better answer than that. You can’t just come here almost every night, order an apple donut, not eat it, and then tell us you don’t like donuts. Breathing heavily, Kayley leaned forward, the edge of the table cutting her ribs.

advertisement

“Kayley,” said Tevy, worried. “What’s going on with you?”

“Shut up!” The man suddenly shouts, still looking out the window, swinging his arm violently.

Shocked in an icy silence, the sisters do not know how to react and can only watch the man get up, clench his fists and load in the center of the sitting area. At that point, a woman – probably Khmer, or maybe Sino-Cambodian, or maybe just Chinese – burst into Chuck’s donuts and started hitting the man with her purse.

“So are you spying on me?” Shouts the woman.

She is covered in bruises, the sisters see, her left eye almost swollen. They stay in the cabin, pressed against the cold glass of the window.

“You beat your own wife and spy on her,” she said, now hitting the man, her husband, with slaps. “You are-“

The man tries to push his wife away, but she projects his body into hers, then they are on the ground, the woman above the man, hitting her head again and again.

“You are a scum, you are a scum,” shouts the woman, and the sisters do not know how to stop the violence that is unfolding before them, or if they should try. They cannot even say with whom they feel aligned – the man, in whose presence they are attached, or the bruised woman, whose explosive anger towards the man seems justified. They remember those moments punctuated by the past of Chuck’s Donuts, before the recession forced everyone to paralysis, when the dark energy of their hometown entered the fluorescent corner. They remember the car shootings, the homeless lying in the alley in heroin-induced comas, thefts from nearby businesses and even Chuck’s Donuts once; they remember how, from time to time, they felt panicked that their mother was not coming home. They remember the belly of their glorious past.

The man is now above the woman. He shouts, “You betrayed me.” He hits her face. The sisters have closed their eyes and want the man to go, and the woman too. They wish these people had never set foot in Chuck’s donuts, and they keep their eyes closed, holding on, until they suddenly hear a loud bang, then another, followed by a noise deaf.

Their eyes open to find their mother helping the woman to straighten up. On the floor is a cast iron pan, the one used when the rare customer orders an egg sandwich, and next to it, unconscious, the man, blood running from his head. Brushing the hair on the woman’s face, their mother consoles this stranger. Their mother and wife stayed that way for a while, neither of them recognizing the man on the ground.

Still sitting in the stand with Kayley hanging on to her, Tevy thinks of the signs, not all the signs there trusted this man. She looks at the floor, the blood flowing on the floor, how the color almost matches the red laminate on the counters. She wonders if the man in the unconscious layers of her mind still feels Chinese.

Then Sothy asks the woman, “Are you OK?”

But the woman, struggling to get up, just looks at her husband.

Again, Sothy asks, “Are you OK?”

“Fuck,” said the woman, shaking her head. “Fuck, fuck, fuck.”

“Everything is fine,” said Sothy, reaching out to touch it, but the woman is already rushing to the door.

The emotion flows from Sothy’s face. She is stunned by this last abandonment, speechless, like Tevy, but Kayley calls the woman, shouting, even if it is too late, “You can’t just leave!”

And then Sothy laughs. She knows that this is not the appropriate answer, that it will leave her daughters more upset, just as she knows that there are so many responsibilities today – for example, the fact that she seriously injured one of her own customers, not even to protect their children from a vicious gangster. But she can’t stop laughing. She cannot stop thinking about the absurdity of this situation, how, if she had been in the place of the woman, she would also have left.

Finally, Sothy calms down. “Help me clean it up,” she said, facing her daughters, nodding towards the man on the floor, as if he were another mess. “Customers can’t see blood so close to the donuts.”

Sothy and Tevy both agree that Kayley is too young to bear the blood, so while her mother and sister put the man against the counter and start cleaning the floors, Kayley calls 911 from behind the counter. She tells the operator that the man is unconscious, that he punched her in the head, and then recites the address of Chuck’s Donuts.

“You are very close to the hospital,” replied the operator. “Can’t you take it yourself?”

Kayley hangs up and says, “We should drive him to the hospital ourselves.” Then, looking at her mother and sister, she asks, “Aren’t we supposed not to, you know, play with a crime scene ? “

And Sothy responds sternly, “We didn’t kill him.”

Balancing against the donut display case, Kayley watches the blood dissolve in a pink soap foam which is wiped off by two mops. She thinks of her father. She wants to know if he has ever hit her mother and, if so, if her mother has ever hit back and if that is why her mother came so naturally to the woman’s defense. Tevy erasing the last traces of blood, she too thinks of their father, but she recognizes that even if their father had been violent with their mother, that would not fully answer the questions concerning the relationship of his parents. What concerns Tevy the most is the validity of the idea that every Khmer woman – or just every woman – has to deal with someone like her father, and what is the result of this patient or desperate treatment. Can the act of endurance lead to psychic wounds that bleed into a person’s thoughts and actions, Tevy wonders, affecting how that person experiences the world? Only Sothy’s mind is currently free from the father of his daughters. Rather, she thinks of the woman – if her swollen eye and bruises will heal completely, if she has someone to take care of her. Sothy feels sorry for the woman. Even if she is afraid that the man will pursue her, that the police will not believe her side of the story, she is grateful that she is not the woman. Now she understands more than ever the opportunity she had to rid her family of her ex-husband.

Sothy puts her mop back in her yellow bucket. “Let’s take him to the hospital.”

“Is everything going to be okay?” Kayley asks.

And Tevy responds, “Well, we can’t just leave him here.”

“Stop fighting and help me,” said Sothy, walking towards the man. She lifts it carefully, then wraps her arm around his shoulders. Tevy and Kayley rush to the other side of the man and do the same.

Outside, the street lamp is still broken, but they got used to the dark. Struggling to keep the man upright, they lock the door, lower the steel shutters, which they almost forgot existed, to once again secure Chuck’s Donuts from the world. Then they drag the man’s heavy body to their parked car. The man, barely conscious, begins to moan. The three wives of Chuck’s Donuts have a variation of the same thought. This man, they realize, didn’t mean much to them, didn’t care about their pain. They can barely believe that they have wasted so much time asking questions about him. Yes, they think, we know this man. We have worn it all our lives. ♦

.

advertisement