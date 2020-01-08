advertisement

Two men who stole a hotel shuttle bus from Dublin Airport with three passengers drove to South Armagh where they rammed a PSNI vehicle before finally crashing the bus in Co Monaghan.

The two suspects tried to flee on foot when they crashed the Ford Transit minibus in Co Monaghan, and then stole a car to avoid the large cross-border human hunt.

However, they were tracked down and the stolen car they were in was violently stopped by gardaí near Castleblayney, whereupon the suspects were arrested.

Within minutes of the dramatic incident that started just before 1am in front of Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport, Gardaí had been alerted and patrol cars and the Garda helicopter were looking for the stolen minibus.

When the bus drove towards the border north of Dundalk, Gardaí contacted the PSNI and an emergency response was also initiated in the south of Armagh.

However, when the minibus was discovered by PSNI officials in the middle of Crossmaglen, the suspect who was driving the bus rammed a police car into town before driving back to the Republic and eventually crashing the van in Co Monaghan.

The Irish Times believes that the three passengers on the shuttle were shaken by the experience but not physically injured.

The two suspects locked the passengers on the bus after boarding and driving away from the airport.

Passengers were robbed by one of the suspects on board the minibus before being dumped on the M1 near Julianstown, about 25 km from the airport.

Crashed

It was assumed that the three passengers were stranded due to a canceled flight. They wanted to be taken to a hotel near the airport when the minibus was stolen.

The bus driver is believed to have been looking for other passengers he picked up from the airport to take them to the nearby hotel, when the suspects found their chance.

A Garda statement states that the minibus “after driving from the airport” continued north on the M1 until it was near Drogheda and was followed by Garda units “.

It was followed by Gardaí in patrol cars until this pursuit stopped when the minibus drove north across the border from Dundalk, where Gardaí cannot hunt.

“The PSNI was alerted and the minibus was found a short time later after returning across the border at Co Monaghan. Gardaí followed, before being abandoned after a crash,” added the Garda statement.

“The two passengers on the minibus fled on foot before they seized a parked car. This car was intercepted a short time later by members of the Garda Regional Support Unit with the support of Garda Air Support near Castleblayney.

“The car’s occupants, two men in their thirties, have been arrested and are currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station in accordance with Section 4 of the Criminal Law Act.”

The PSNI confirmed that its officials were informed of the incident when it was contacted by gardaí, who were already chasing the stolen hotel minibus.

“Officials were watching the vehicle in Crossmaglen Square, and when the police entered the parking lot, the van collided with the police vehicle and damaged the front of the car,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“The van then left the area and crossed the border. The PSNI officials were not injured in the incident. “

