advertisement

Three separate weather warnings remain on Monday as storm Ciara continued to hit the country with violent winds.

For Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry the wind warning status orange applies, as very strong westerly winds in coastal areas produce gusts of up to 130 km / h.

Met Éireann said that a combination of spring tides and high seas will lead to a significant risk of coastal flooding.

A status yellow wind warning exists for the rest of the country, and both warnings remain in effect until 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening.

advertisement

AA Roadwatch has warned motorists to watch out for wind-blown deposits on all routes and to create additional space between your vehicle and other road users, especially vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

In the meantime, there is also a risk of snowfall accumulating in Ireland, particularly in the north and west of the country.

A status yellow, snow and ice warning came into effect at 12 noon on Monday morning and remains valid until Tuesday until midnight.

Showers of hail, sleet or snow can affect road conditions, especially at higher altitudes. Drive slower in the affected areas and avoid strong acceleration or braking.

advertisement