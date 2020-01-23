advertisement

Terrible news.

Three American firefighters died after a water tanker crashed while fighting blazing bushfires in New South Wales, Australia.

The C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bush fires near Peak View in the Australian Alpine region and killed all three crew members.

The Australian authorities indicated that all three crew members were based in the United States. They didn’t immediately know why the plane crashed.

“Tragically, there doesn’t seem to be any survivors as a result of the crash in the Snowy Monaro region,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, New South Wales rural fire commissioner.

Fitzsimmons added that the tanker “collided heavily with the ground, and initial reports say there was a large fireball associated with the plane’s impact with the ground.”

“There is currently no evidence of what caused the accident,” he added.

According to Fitzsimmons, contact with the water bomb aircraft C-130 was interrupted on Thursday shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian expressed her condolences to the families of the three crew members.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go to their families and the close-knit fire brigade community,” Berejiklian said on Twitter.

Heartbreaking and devastating news that three Americans who operated a LAT in the Snowy Mountains as crew members lost their lives. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go to their families and the close-knit fire brigade community. pic.twitter.com/fQ5gphfm6A

– Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) January 23, 2020

The crew included Coulson Aviation, an air fire company that owned the aircraft under contract to NSW Rural Fire Service.

Coulson Aviation said in a statement that the crew had been on a fire bomb mission at the time of the accident.

“It is reported that the accident was extensive and we are deeply saddened that there were three deaths,” the statement said.

“The casualty team has been activated, as have local emergency services. Coulson Aviation will send a local team to support the emergency response.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau announced that an investigation into the incident is underway and a preliminary report will be released in 30 days. However, if a critical security problem is identified in the course of the investigation, the actors concerned will be notified immediately.

In New South Wales, where the New South Wales Rural Fire Service announced Thursday that 70 fires were burning, 44 of which are not included, fires are still raging.

Three of the fires are on the emergency alert while over 1,700 firefighters are working to contain them.

At 6:15 p.m. 70 fires burn, 44 are not included. Three are in the emergency warning. More than 1,700 firefighters are deployed. The hot conditions will continue for many areas tonight. A slow southern change reaches Moruya at 8 p.m. and Sydney at 11 p.m. #nswfires #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/RwBiifA9VY

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 23, 2020

