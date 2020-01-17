advertisement

NEW YORK – USA. Health officials said they will examine passengers arriving from three airports in central China to see if they have been infected with a new and potentially fatal virus.

The virus, which causes severe pneumonia, has killed two people and made dozens sick in China and across Asia.

The demonstration begins at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, at Los Angeles International Airport and at San Francisco International Airport for anyone offering connecting or direct flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on January 17. The first direct flight from Wuhan is expected to arrive in JFK around 10pm on Friday evening. The second arrives in San Francisco on Saturday morning.

Health officials said they would measure temperatures and check for signs of fever and other pneumonia symptoms.

The authorities in Wuhan confirmed the outbreak for the first time at the end of December. They said 45 are currently in hospital for the illness.

Thailand has now confirmed two cases of infection, and there has been one case in Japan – all visitors who recently traveled to Wuhan – that raised fears of a possible international epidemic.

The last time the U.S. agency took such measures was during the 2014 Ebola outbreak when the authorities investigated thousands of travelers from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in West Africa.

Martin Cetron, head of the CDC’s Global Migration and Quarantine Department, said that up to 5,000 people could go through the screening in the next few weeks at a press conference call. According to Cetron, approximately 60,000 to 65,000 people travel from Wuhan to the USA each year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) called on Thursday “all countries to continue their preparatory activities” in the light of the case of Japan, which has been confirmed for the second time outside of China. Given the global travel patterns, more cases are likely to occur in other countries. The CDC expressed a similar view on Friday. The WHO did not rule out the possibility of human-to-human transmission.

“This is a serious situation,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, on Friday, noting that the virus is similar to the pathogens responsible for “severe and complex” outbreaks of MERS 2012 and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2002. She said the agency is taking a “prudent and proactive” approach to the pathogen until further information is available.

“A virus generally doesn’t take much to change from a worrying to a particularly worrying virus because it changes and mutates frequently,” she said.

No cure for the disease is currently known. According to Cetron, there are no screening measures at Wuhan Airport and across China. He emphasized that screenings have so far only been carried out “on the reception side”.

The Chinese health authorities announced on January 16 that they identified 763 people, including healthcare professionals, who were in close contact with the patients. Of these, 665 were released and 98 are under medical observation.

The authorities have linked the outbreak to a seafood market where a number of patients have worked or have been frequent. However, they have indicated that they are still investigating the cause. The market has been closed since January 1st.

Several countries and regions, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, and the Philippines, have stepped up their check-ups at the ports of entry to identify possible cases of Wuhan pneumonia.

