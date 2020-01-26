advertisement

Marc-Andre ter Stegen rescued Barcelona again on Saturday, though even the best goalkeeper in the world could not prevent his team from slipping into defeat.

It is not surprising to see Ter Stegen’s greatness, though it was a shock to learn that his penalty saved by Maxi Gomez was his first in La Liga.

He also smashed Gomez again, and Francis Coquelin, and Kevin Gameiro in a very busy 45 minutes opening.

Valencia scored two, without another out of the late VAR, but could have imagined even more if it had not been for Ter Stegen.

Barcelona’s defense has been sensitive for some time now and remains so, especially away from home. However, Barca cannot rely on their goalkeeper to produce heroics every week if there is to be a successful season.

Luis Suarez has drawn a lot of criticism this season, and rightly so in some cases, but he was still good enough to put the ball in the back of the net and has been missing since going under the knife earlier this month.

Barcelona have played three games under Setien without Suarez and have struggled to score in each. Lionel Messi grabbed a late goal against Granada, Antoine Griezmann struck a parenthesis against Ibiza but goals were scored against Valencia.

Lionel Messi tried his best, having had 11 of Barça’s 14 shots during the game, while Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati both looked a little lost.

Barcelona are expected to sign a No. 9 before the end of the transfer window and on that evidence that is probably a good idea. Dozens of names have already been mentioned, but Barca have to take a step with the window due to close on Friday.

The arrival of Quique Setien in Barcelona has been a breath of fresh air and has brought renewed optimism to a club that was fully nourished under Ernesto Valverde.

There have been many smiles around Barcelona in their first two games at Setien, but they will be back on Saturday after the new boss suffered his first defeat.

Once again there was a lot of possession from Barca, but once again very little insight or creativity, and for the first time under Setien there are no goals.

Lionel Messi aside they rarely looked like goals and this time they were penalized by Valencia who scored two but could really have some more.

Setien said after the game “no one likes what we saw today” and was also critical of his team’s “pointless crossings” at Mestalla.

The young boss also talked about how he has a lot to do, and it is clear that it will take time for Barcelona to implement the football brand Setien. Some of the early signs have been good, some not so good, but patience is key now.

