Lionel Messi may not have found the back of the net against Real Betis, but he still proved absolutely essential in assisting all three of Barcelona’s goals.

The first was a delicate lunch over the top for Frenkie de Jong to finish before putting Sergio Busquets and Clement Lenglet out of two free throws.

All of which means he now has 11 assists in La Liga for the season, keeping him at the top of the charts and clear four for his closest challengers.

Messi now has five assists in his last three games at Barça but with curiosity there are no goals, a real drought by GOAT standards.

It’s not even about wanting to try. He had three shots on target but could not defeat Joel Robles and even came close to repeating last season’s brilliant effort against Betis just to see him shine.

Statistics say Messi has now had 27 shots on goal in a row, without scoring, a curious stripe and one that will surely not go on for much longer.

Barcelona were without Gerard Pique suspended against Betis, meaning Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti started at quarterback and enjoyed a night of activity.

Lenglet in particular was involved in absolutely everything. He conceded a penalty in the opening minute of 10 minutes for a handball, but was later involved in De Jong’s equalizer.

The center’s extraordinary but also dangerous pass of the center-back sent the Dutchman slamming into Betis’s half but was not inches away from Emerson’s interception.

Things got even better for Lenglet in the second half when he headed home the third night of Barcelona, ​​and what turned out to be the winner, in 72 minutes.

Photograph by Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

However there was still more drama when Lenglet was sent seven minutes later after receiving a second yellow card for Joaquin’s foul.

Fortunately for Barcelona the visitors managed to see the game, but the red card means that Lenglet will now suffer a suspension. Setien will be able to welcome Pique next time out and he will likely be partnered with Umtiti.

Frenkie de Jong is well established in Barcelona after his move from Ajax but without producing enough lasting perfection that made him such a star with the Dutch side.

The midfielder has said throughout the season in interviews that he thinks he has more to give Barcelona, ​​and perhaps saying he gave himself a 6 out of 10 recently when asked to evaluate his season so far.

However, there is no doubt that De Jong will feel happier for life after Sunday’s victory. The 22-year-old put on a great performance at Benito Villamarin and topped it with the goal that you won’t be tired of watching easily.

De Jong spoke after the match and said he thought it was “one of my best games after suffering a bit” and he seemed to be enjoying himself against Betis. Long may it continue.

