Frenkie de Jong has been quality for Barca since joining Ajax but his red card against Espanyol cost his team three points at RCDE Stadium.

The Dutch star was already booked for a foul on Matías Vargas and left the referee with no choice but to pull the yellow card again when he fired Jonathan Calleri.

It is his first red card for Barcelona, ​​the first of his career and ended a poor night for the midfielder. He was not alone, Ivan Rakitic had a game to forget and it only lasted 45 minutes before being replaced by Arturo Vidal.

Photo by Alex Caparros / Getty Images

De Jong’s red means he will be suspended for Barcelona’s next La Liga clash against Granada on January 19 and leaves Valverde out of options.

Ernesto Valverde will only have Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic as senior midfielders, though Sergi Roberto is also an option to enter the midfield.

The Barcelona boss also has two games for the Spanish Super Cup to play before this match and will beg his midfield trio to come through those uncertain games.

Luis Suarez continues to confuse his critics with another influential show that saw him score and assist for Barcelona.

The Uruguayan equalized early in the second half after a ball from the left by Jordi Alba and then passed to Arturo Vidal to head Barcelona to the lead.

Opta highlighted how effective Suarez has been recently.

The Uruguayan has six goals and nine assists in his last nine outings for Barça and was the club’s savior against Espanyol on a quiet night for Lionel Messi.

Arturo Vidal also came up with the goods once again after arriving from the bench at half-time. The Chilean helped change the game and scored his sixth goal of the season to put Barca ahead.

Valverde said after the game Vidal helped give his team an extra “advantage” in attack and he certainly did it, surely they can’t let him in January?

Barcelona also pushed for a poor performance away from home on Saturday that erased their two-point lead over Real Madrid and brought new scrutiny to the team.

Ernesto Valverde seems unable to correct his side’s deficiencies in the way they could end up costing the team the title.

Bringing on Vidal at half-time helped return the game, but Barca really can’t keep giving the teams a start if they get silver this season.

Photo by Quality Sports Imaging / Getty Images

Barça have now won only four of the 10 away games in La Liga this season, scoring 13 goals in those games, barely winning for the titles.

Champions still have to go to teams such as Real Madrid, Valencia, Betis, Villarreal and Celta Vigo, and the failure of the La Liga squad will have done little to improve the team’s confidence away from the Camp Nou.

