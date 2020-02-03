advertisement

Ansu Fati scored two goals in two minutes to send Barcelona on their way to victory against Levante and calm his doubters after a barrage of goals in front of goal.

The youngster had not scored in La Liga for more than four months after exploding on the scene against Osasuna and Valencia, but again showed his quality in front of goal.

The first came from a simply gorgeous pass by Lionel Messi and saw the teenager keep his composure to grab the ball between Aitor Fernandez’s legs with a confident finish.

His second goal was created again by Messi, though this time the finish was not so sweet. Aitor would probably have kept it out, but again the ball went between his legs and into the back of the net for another record.

It’s easy to forget that Fate is only 17. He’s already become the youngest La Liga scorer in Barça this season, as well as the youngest scorer in Champions League history.

He spoke briefly after playing about his season as a “dream” and wanting to continue learning and improving. He now has five goals in 2019-20 and his double against Levante should give him a big boost.

Nelson Semedo is another player enjoying life under Setien and had a great game on the right against Levante, producing one of his best performances in a Barça jersey.

The Portuguese international was a constant threat from the right, setting chances for his teammates and going close to a goal just to see a fierce firefight.

Photographs by Jeroen Meuwsen / Soccrates / Getty Images

His performance saw him enter for post-match praise from Setien at his post-match press conference. The Barcelona boss was happy with his defensive screen and also felt that he made good use of the attacking space.

It was the kind of show that could convince Setien that Semedo should be his first right-hander and he will be hoping for a long game in the squad now.

The 2-1 score suggests this was a close game but really Barcelona had to be out of the spotlight before Ruben Rochina pulled a late goal.

Setien spoke after the victory over his concern about losing control of the team and acknowledged that the game could have ended “8-2 or 8-3”.

Lionel Messi had 10 shots on goal to chase his 11th against Leganes at the Copa del Rey, but somehow couldn’t find the back of the net.

However, his two assists for Fate mean that he now leads both the assist and the goal scoring charts in La Liga.

Messi was not the only one to ruin good chances for the hosts. Antoine Griezmann and Fate both missed opportunities, while Semedo was denied a brilliant goal from the crossbar. Our target of our old friend was almost even targeted from an angle, but missed by inches.

Barcelona’s versatility and desire to keep pushing allowed Levant’s chances to score and if they had registered earlier it could be another game. Paco Lopez thought his team could get a point, but their performance showed that Setien still has a lot of work to do.

