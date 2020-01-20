advertisement

Quique Setien has had his young players work hard since taking over from Ernesto Valverde, ordering a double session on his first full day and calling on his players for training before the match on Sunday.

His impact was evident in his first game in charge against Granada on Sunday. Setien has spoken openly about the importance of possession and Barca monopolized the ball, enjoying 82.6% possession and recording 1005 passes. This is the biggest possession they have had in a game since 2011 under Pep Guardiola.

82.6% – Quique Setién of Barcelona has become the second highest-rated manager in a @LaLigaEN game since at least 2005/06, after Pep Guardiola (84% vs Racing de Santander in 2011 and 83.9% vs Levante in 2011). Premiere. pic.twitter.com/A5FSdHyGCn

– OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 19, 2020

It was a show that would offer real optimism for the future that Barca could rediscover their identity under Setien, though there is still plenty of work for the 61-year-old.

For all their possession Barcelona did not create much clear opportunities and was helped by the dismissal of German Sanchez in the second half.

The intention when it came was worth the wait. Lionel Messi calmly completing a brilliant team action to give Setien a debut win and send the team back to the top of the table.

Riqui Puig had been announced all week to get his first minutes in La Liga on Sunday and so he testified. The 20-year-old entered the 71st minute for Ivan Rakitic and enjoyed a bright performance.

The midfielder said after the match that Quique Setien had told him to be “bold” and “high press” and he followed his manager’s instructions to perfection and played a key role in the goal.

Puig won the ball high to the ground from Victor Diaz and then put it to Sergio Busquets to find Lionel Messi.

Quique Setien praised Puig after the victory, saying he “read the game well”, while Busquets said the youngster has “a lot of quality” and “can give us a lot”.

Puig’s new manager’s confidence is quite evident, and we should see much more of the midfielder between now and the end of the season.

Has had a lot of the form of Sergio Busquets this season and he even crashed on the bench several times under Ernesto Valverde.

However, he returned to his best under Setien on Sunday, completing 142 of his 157 passes, which is more than the entire Granada squad.

We already know how much Busquets thinks about Sethi, thanks to the jersey he gave the manager with a message praising his style of play, and looks set to flourish under former Betis boss.

Busquets said after the match that he remained with “good feelings” after Sunday’s victory and appears to be one of the big winners from Setien’s appointment.

