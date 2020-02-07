advertisement

For the first time in over 10 years, the Copa del Rey semifinal draw will take place without Barcelona or Real Madrid in the hat.

Los Blancos suffered a surprise 4-3 loss to Real Sociedad in a teaser at the Santiago Bernabeu, while a late Inaki Williams goal kicked Barca to San Mames.

The goal is to end the decade of Barcelona’s dominance in the competition. The Catalan giants have been in the final for the last six years and have reached the last nine semifinals in a row.

Barcelona might have gone a long way if the competition format had not been changed to a one-legged affair. Quique Setien’s men are pretty scary at Camp Nou and would have fantasized about their chances of overturning a 1-0 deficit.

However, this is no longer the case and Athletic’s victory concludes an unlikely semi-final selection that also includes second-tier Mirandes, Granada and Real Sociedad.

There have been plenty of surprises in the 2019-20 Copa del Rey already. Atletico Madrid were defeated by Cultural Leona, while Mirandes has now defeated Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Villarreal.

The previous structure meant concussions in the Spanish race in Spain were few and far between, but the new format has brought plenty of concussions and means the trophy will not be lifted by one of Spain’s heavyweights this season.

Gerard Pique was hobbled in the second half to hand Quique Setien another worry ahead of some crucial matches.

The quarterback trained in the gym before the game due to a fever, but his recent knock will cause concern even though he and Setien played it after the match.

The injury came as he lost in a race with Inaki Williams, attacked the striker on the ground, receiving a booking and an injury all at the same time. The 33-year-old now has 15 bookings for the season from 28 appearances.

Photo by Quality Sport Imaging / Getty Images

Pique now have time to rest as he is not available for the weekend due to suspension, however, leaving Seti with only 14 capable first team players available for the trip to Real Betis.

Samuel Umtiti should partner Clement Lenglet at quarterback at Benito Villamain, while Barça B’s Ronald Araujo could be included as a defender.

Setien will be pleading for his defenders to come through the match undefeated because any other injuries will leave him seriously missing options and highlight once again what a short sighted decision that was to send of Jean-Clair Todibo out on loan mid-season.

While Barcelona can take positive from the loss, there are clear signs of change under Setien and the outside performance was good, it leaves the club facing a trophy-free season.

The exit of Real Madrid in the hands of Real Sociedad before the start of the attack would have made Barça favorites continue and win the tournament before Athletic had their hopes up.

Photo by Quality Sport Imaging / Getty Images

The loss means Barça now have to focus on La Liga and the Champions League. The champions have fallen three points behind Madrid at the top of the table in Spain and have a tough trip to Betis on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League we expect a Napoli. Serie A have had a difficult season but have won their last three games in a row against Lazio, Juventus and Sampdoria

Setien did not look too upset about the loss, insisting it was a step in the right direction after the match, while Pique echoed those thoughts and said the team was improving and getting used to life under the new manager.

Thursday’s Copa loss relieves Barcelona’s workload, as the semifinal is a two-legged affair, meaning Setien’s shallow squad can now focus on their priorities for the rest of their campaign.

