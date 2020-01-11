advertisement

I thought of a few things I would like to see happen in 2020 on the pub scene locally.

I would love to see big publicity companies called to account and forced to put their house in order for the way they impose on tenants and managers, but this is a very big national problem and, perhaps, the tide begins to turn.

Marston’s has been called upon to charge rent based on the fact that 72 pints can be sold from a 72 pint keg when everyone knows it is impossible with sediment and waste.

advertisement

The company suggested that the case was closed and the government pubs watchdog ruled against them, but they did not say they would change the practice and this problem is over, I am sure.

Derbyshire pub activist Dave Mountford was speaking to Camra’s Derby branch last night about how to campaign against the restrictive practices and that is another voice we will continue to hear in 2020.

However. here are three other things I would like to see happen.

1 More community pubs are opening, especially when following this route saves a pub that might otherwise close.

There are now over 100 community owned pubs in the country and they still have a 100% record of staying open in this form of ownership.

I remember a colleague who suggested that Derbyshire’s second community pub, the Spotted Cow in Holbrook, bought by 225 villagers, would only last six months.

Currently, the spotted cow has been open for two and a half years in its new form and, unsurprisingly, the large advertising company that believed it to be unsustainable has turned out to be false.

Anglers Rest, Bamford

Derbyshire’s first community pub, Angler’s Rest, in the Peak District village of Bamford, reopened under the ownership of 320 local people in 2013 and continues to operate.

Like the spotted cow, it includes a cafe and the village post office and it would not be surprising to see this happen more often. I guess to some extent the lines get a little blurry about the description of a community pub. Usually, it is still considered to belong to a collective by a large number of people.

However, the Little Eaton Bell & Harp, which I talked about in December, is owned by only three people, but in many ways it could pretend to be a community pub. The three are all local and bought the pub from a large pub company that would have happily closed it.

I can also immediately think of a handful of good pubs in Derbyshire that have survived because a local owner bought them and installed a manager or tenant to manage them without ties and at fair rent. Often times the people who do this are not looking for any advertising. They just want a good pub to stay open.

Read more

Related Articles

The boat at Cromford – where Mr. Mountford mentioned above is licensed – the Checkers at Ticknall and the Golden Eagle on Agard Street are three good examples. I would be happy to know more.

2 Selfishly … all of my “locals” thrive until 2020.

It would be easy to think that I am in favor of the independent pubs in this column and I think that they represent the best opportunity to obtain a good pub, unless they are directed by one of the smallest groups of pub and the most avant-garde.

However, in this case, the three pubs – among the six that I consider “regulars” – that I visit the most belong to large pubs.

The biggest difference from most of the chain’s pubs with the three is that – by chance, more than design on the part of the pubcos – they are run by local people.

Licensees still have the restrictions and the high cost of beer that big pubs impose, but they have worked like hell even to put their own stamp in their pubs and these are places where you can feel as if you belong.

Laura Bowler takes care of the rental of the pub in her native village where she was a washer, cook and manager.

(Image: Dean Atkins)

The three are the Malt at Aston on Trent, where Laura Bowler became a manager two and a half years ago and is now a tenant; the Cross Keys in Ockbrook where it is astounding to note that Ian Darlington has now been a tenant for 11 and a half years; and the Derby Inn, in Burton, where Lee and Rachael Betts will be behind bars for five years in May and tenants for just over three of those years. Understanding and listening to their customers and acting on what they hear is the key to these three ads.

Read more

Related Articles

More power at their elbow and I would love to think that ad companies will test more rigorously the credentials of people they put in pubs in the future. But I don’t hold my breath.

3 Local needs must mean local food and drink.

My message for 2020 to licensed cafes, bistros and restaurants is this … if you want to make a big deal about sourcing local produce for your food supply, it sounds silly if you can’t get over it the same with your beverage supply so you have stuff like Budweiser and Speckled Hen in a fridge.

It’s great that the food I eat comes from the farmer down the road, but I guarantee you have a brewer, cider maker and gin producer on hand too, if you’re in Derbyshire.

Dave Gray opens late night vegan cafe bar at Sadler Gate

(Image: Dave Gray)

A cafe I was talking about this week argued quite reasonably that some of the local suppliers are not pushing themselves as much as they could, with point of sale equipment, for example.

I also got a great response when I sent a message to Dave Gray, owner of Plant, Sadler Gate’s ethical café and bar. I had never heard of this place before (sorry Dave!) But I have an invitation to a “do” there so, awkward turf that I am, I sent a message to ask about the beer.

“Our current draft beers are the Lager and Fallout Session IPA, both from Shiny Brewery in Little Eaton, and Ubiquitous Pale Ale from Brunswick Brewing Company in Derby,” was the response. Excellent. More of that, please, in 2020.

Did you like reading this article? You can find more columns from the Colston Crawford beer hunter here.

advertisement