Replace Ernesto Valverde as manager

Barcelona’s most important task of 2020 is to find the right replacement for manager Ernesto Valverde who will most likely leave at the end of the season at the latest.

The club has the potential to extend Valverde for another season, but given its unpopularity and Champions League disaster that seems unlikely.

Photo by Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

The big question of course is who should manage the other Barca? There have already been many coaches connected, but no one in particular stands out as a prominent candidate.

Ronald Koeman is the most regular name linked, Thierry Henry is last and Marcelo Gallardo, Roberto Martinez, Mauricio Pochettino, Quique Setien, Erik ten Hag and Xavi are also next.

It is a decision Barca cannot afford to take lightly, and he will also have to get the right one in order to continue their success at home and (hopefully) abroad.

Riqui Puig remains one of Barcelona’s brightest stars, but has not made a single first-team appearance this season and is growing frustrated over his lack of progress.

The midfielder continues to shine for Barca B, but still does not seem to have done enough to convince Valverde that he is ready to make the move to the first team.

Photo by Quality Sport Imaging / Getty Images

There is no denying Puig’s quality, touch and vision and he certainly deserves the opportunity to continue his development into La Liga first team and regular football.

Carles Alena is already on loan, Arturo Vidal may be next, while Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets will both turn 32 next year.

Riqui said recently that he is ready to be patient and look forward to his opportunity at Barça, but if the club does not move quickly, he may be forgiven for wanting to look elsewhere for the opportunity.

Signing a replacement for Luis Suarez is another priority Barcelona should look out for next year and should be at the center of their summer transfer window.

Uruguay is enjoying another fruitful campaign and has 10 La Liga goals already, but its limitations are becoming more apparent and its record in Europe is weak.

Photograph by Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

Suarez will turn 33 in January and has already spoken this season about how he feels “the best thing” for Barça to seek his replacement already.

Inter’s Lautaro Martinez has long been linked with a move to Camp Nou and looks a good fit, though he certainly won’t leave San Siro cheap.

PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen is another player to be linked with recently, and you can expect many more names to be harvested so far this summer.

