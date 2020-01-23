advertisement

Barcelona seemed to be heading towards an embarrassing Copa del Rey exit in Ibiza until Antoine Griezmann managed to score two late goals to save the club’s rash.

The visitors were lucky that the game wasn’t already out of attention by then. After scoring in the ninth minute, Ibiza also had a goal kick and a shot against the post.

Griezmann was the only senior striker in a youth attack, but showed his quality by completing the only two chances he was presented with during the match.

The Frenchman admitted after the game, his team had struggled to create chances and were still getting used to life under Quique Setien.

Barcelona continue to be linked with bringing in a new No. 9 in January, but Griezmann did a pretty good job in the role against Ibiza and is now 11th in 27 for Barça this season.

Quique Setien named a fairly youthful XI for the game, as expected, including Riqui Puig, Carles Perez and Ansu Fati on his team at Estadio Can Misses.

It was a difficult night for the young men too, who had to overcome the opposition made in an artificial step in heavy rain.

After a bright performance against Granada at the weekend, it was a bit of a reality check for Puig. The midfielder was caught waiting for Ibiza’s goal, and although he showed plenty of goals, he couldn’t get things done and was replaced by Arthur after 70 minutes.

Carles Perez found it particularly difficult going, while Ansu Fati did not stop running all night and was at the end of some serious challenges. He will probably feel that he should have been awarded a penalty late after slamming again.

The trio certainly have the quality to play for the first team, but their minutes will need to be carefully managed by Setien for the rest of the season.

Setien was pretty bold with his lineup for the game, naming a three-man defense that included only one central defender in Clement Lenglet. Sergio Roberto continued from the right as Junior Firpo fought to the left and everyone else wonders why Jean-Clair Todibo is now at Schalke.

However, Barcelona still continued to own possession once again, but just like against Granada they struggled to find an offensive threat. The visitors made 718 passes (72% possession) but managed only three shots on target.

The Spanish champions even had to wait until the 67th minute of the match to have their first attempt at goal as they continued to score with the other two.

Setien said he did not like his team after the match, while Sergi Roberto praised his team’s patience and said they were “faithful to our philosophy”.

Barca have now won two by two under Setien and the early signs are good, but the new manager needs to make sure his team adds an advantage to their entire possession.

