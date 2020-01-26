advertisement

(CNN) – Three missiles hit the compound of the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, injuring one person, a US official told the first reports from CNN.

advertisement

The official said that the injury was minor and that the individual was back to work since then.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Sunday evening that they were “aware of reports of missiles landing in the International Zone,” but did not address the US embassy itself. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a question about whether employees of the embassy were injured.

“We call on the Iraqi government to fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities,” the spokesman said.

The Foreign Ministry did not directly blame Tehran for the rocket attacks in the Iraqi capital, but the spokesman’s statement referred to Iranian threats in the region and earlier attacks by Iranian-backed militias on US interests. There was no direct claim of responsibility for the attack.

“The security situation remains tense and armed groups supported by Iran remain a threat. So we remain vigilant, “the spokesman said. Since September, according to the Foreign Ministry, there have been more than 14 attacks by Iran and Iran-backed militias on US personnel in Iraq.

The spokesman said the Foreign Ministry would not comment further on the security situation in Baghdad.

Rep. Michael McCaul, the leading Republican on the Foreign Affairs commission, said in a tweet Sunday that he “is following closely the reports of a rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.”

“Violent actions against our diplomatic facilities are simply unacceptable. We must guarantee the safety of US diplomats, troops and other Americans in Iraq. “

Adil Abdul Mahdi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, condemned the attack and said that the Iraqi troops were instructed to “deploy, search and investigate to prevent the recurrence of such attacks, and to arrest those who launched these missiles so that they can be punished. “

The prime minister said the Iraqi government is “committed to protecting all diplomatic missions and taking all necessary steps to achieve this.”

Earlier this month, the embassy was the site of mass protests in response to US air attacks on an Iranian-backed militia group at the end of December.

These strikes were launched in retaliation for attacks by an Iranian-backed Shiite militia group known as Kataib Hezbollah, which, according to US officials, had wounded numerous US soldiers.

The embassy is located in the green zone of Baghdad, where the US embassies and various other Western countries are located. It was initially carved from central Baghdad by US-led troops after their invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is largely seen as a safe location, despite often being the target of rocket attacks.

There have been numerous rocket attacks on the green zone and the surrounding area in recent months. However, the whole of Iraq is always higher because tensions between the US and Iran have increased dramatically in recent weeks.

On Friday, the Pentagon revealed that 34 US employees have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following an Iranian rocket attack on US troops in Iraq earlier this month.

The Iranian attack was a response to the American assassination of the main Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack on Baghdad International Airport.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement