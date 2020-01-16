advertisement

The RCMP says the miscommunication led to three people displaced at a checkpoint along a logging road leading to a workplace for a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

Supporters of Wet’suwet Heritage bosses who oppose the GasLink Coast project have set up three camps between the checkpoint and the workplace.

Mounties say in a news release that there has been some miscommunication as frontline police were implementing new entry procedures after the checkpoint was set up Monday morning.

Of the three people left behind, the RCMP says one would not provide basic details, such as identification and purpose of the trip, another faced a shift in weather conditions as the night approached and a third person was refused entry. food transport and supplies.

The mountains say the police officer at the checkpoint arranged for supplies to be transported by another person, but both individuals decided not to continue and fled the area.

The RCMP says that after the procedures were clarified it did not receive any reports on further issues and most individuals were able to proceed.

“The access control point is a measured response that reflects the need to prevent further escalation of the situation, including the establishment of hazards along the way, and the establishment of a third camp blocking entry,” the notice said.

“It also allows the RCMP to be responsible for the safety of all persons entering the area, taking into account the hazards, unrelenting roads and severe winter conditions.”

B.C. The Civil Liberties Association says in a news release that it is filing legal complaints against two people who were delivering emergency food and supplies but was denied access by the RCMP.

Association, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, B.C. The Government and Service Employees’ Union and a law professor at UBC decided to hold a press conference Wednesday on the complaints.

Harsha Walia, executive director of the civil liberties association, says in the news release that she was concerned about the use of exclusion zones that prevent Wetsuwet people, the public and the media from entering First Nation territories.

“This area of ​​exclusion constitutes a serious violation of the Indigenous and Charter rights protected by the Wetsuwet people and their family members,” she says.

However, the RCMP says the checkpoint is not an exclusion zone, which are areas created when police enforce a civil order. She says she is not enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court Order to Allow Time for Dialogue Between Heritage Chiefs and Coast Gas Connection.

“Based on a review by the operations commander, the RCMP officers appeared to be acting professionally and in good faith. If there are public complaints, we will ensure full disclosure of all information about the interaction including the video captured by the police. “

