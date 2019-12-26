advertisement

The island of Hawaii, commonly called the Big Island because of its size, is a study in contrast. The western part of Kona is dry while the Hilo shores average 330 centimeters of rain each year. You can choose to stay in a luxurious resort, hotels with an old Hawaiian vibe, small guesthouses and even paniolo (cowboys). And the range of activities depends on wild adventure in relaxed cultural classes.

Here are three choices for each:

Where to stay:

Hilton Waikoloa Village on Hawaii Island. Photo by Michele Jarvie

Hilton Waikoloa Village: This spacious resort is so large that it employs a boat boat and a train to carry passengers between the hotel towers and the main reception area. Really it’s not really far to grab your guarantees in your room, but many guests enjoy the alternatives. There is no beach on its own as the resort sits on lava rock but nearby there is a sandy beach and large pools and slides more than they make it. The rooms are large with fantastic views of the gardens slowly turning into indigenous and native vegetation overseen by a landscaping director. Plants are serious business here. A dolphin attraction is connected to the large public lagoon, where guests can kayak, paddle and snorkel. (Https://www.hiltonwaikoloavillage.com/)

Hilo Hawaiian Hotel by Castle Resorts in Hilo, Hawaii.

Hilo Hawaii Hotel: Bursting with classic Hawaiian charm, the Hilo Hawaija waterways have been updated without losing any character. The spacious, airy lobby is made with its comfortable armchairs and chairs, perfect for relaxing before or after excursions. Rooms are spacious and half have a sea view while the others have a view of the park and golf course. Two restaurants, a shop and a small gym offer all the amenities you need. Tip: Don’t forget the art gallery and craft store outside. There are beautiful and unique gifts to take home. (Https://www.castleresorts.com/big-island/hilo-hawaiian-hotel/)

Pagoda house, overlooking the gossip.

Kulaniapia Falls: Off the beaten path, this is a stunning 22-acre property that surrounds Hawaii’s largest privately owned waterfall. There are some guest rooms in the main lodge and others in Asian-inspired buildings a short walk away. Breakfast is included with your room level and you can arrange for a private chef to prepare your own dinner. A deck of tables overlooks the pool where you can swim or table in the fast water. It is an eco-friendly and sustainable property and is truly an island paradise. (Https://www.waterfall.net/)

Seed to play:

Zip on lush waterfalls and gorges at Umauma Falls & Zipline Experience near Hilo, Hawaii.

Umauma Falls & Zipline Experience: Adrenaline junkies will not want to lose the chain on the island. There are some companies that run these but one of the most popular, with stunning views, is Umauma. Nine ziplines have you flying over lush tropical vegetation, waterfalls and river gorges. Some guides enjoy entertaining newcomers to the nerve in the group. It lounges and knows that the operation is fully certified and the owner is very kind and professional. If the chain is not your cup of tea, they do horse and ATV trips, swim swings and waterfalls. Traveling with a 10am zip line includes half the course followed by lunch and swimming. (Https://umaumaexperience.com)

A racer walks along the trail near the steam sources at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii Island. Courtesy, Hawaii Tourism Authority / Heather Goodman

Volcano Tour: Fresh from an eruption in spring 2019, the Kilauea volcano is a major attraction. The visitor center has a video explaining what happened to the bullet above and during the blast. You can drive around part of the park and walk down Crater Rim Drive which is now closed to traffic. You will understand why when you see bent and open seams on the sidewalk. Wasabi Tours offers a Twilight Twilight Volcano and Stargazing Journey that will be one of your visit points. You will visit a coffee farm and visit a black sand beach, where turtles usually come to rest before searching for stars near Mauna Kea. (Https://www.wasabitourshawaii.com/tours/big-island-volcano-tour/)

Workers at Kuleana Rum Works on the island of Hawaii tell tourists how sugar is crushed and embedded in a liquid that is the basis for his rumors. Photo, Michele Jarvie

Rum tour: Sugar cane was king in the Hawaiian Islands before high costs and low prices made it. Some locals are reclaiming it as a cottage industry to fuel rum craft production. Steve Jefferson’s Kuleana Rum Works is a real farm to work with its squid fields, a distillery and a restaurant in the village of Waikoloa that serves rum-inspired cuisine and unique, hand-crafted cocktails. Visit all aspects of the operation with Kailani Tours who has partnered with Kuleana to showcase the operation. The six-hour private tour hits all the highlights of the North Kohala Coast. (Https://www.kailanitourshawaii.com/tours/kuleana-rum-experience/)

