TOSCAN, Ariz. (AMANDA WATTS, CNN) – Officials killed three mountain lions who ate human remains close to a popular hiking trail. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department discovered the human remains Tuesday during an investigation on Pima Canyon Trail near Tucson and closed the path, the department said. The Arizona Game & Fish Department said Wednesday in a statement that the lions were killed overnight.

The mountain lions are not suspected of having killed the victim, according to Game & Fish officials. Authorities are trying to determine what happened on the track.

‘Mountain lions are not routine scavengers. A mountain lion that eats human remains is abnormal behavior. Those who do so are more likely to attack a person in the future, “said Raul Vega, regional supervisor of Game & Fish Department, in a statement to CNUN-affiliated KGUN.

Vega added, “In addition, they did so 50 meters from a popular walking path and in view of houses, and repeatedly showed no fear of responding officers.”

He said the mountain lions were “a clear and present danger to public safety.”

The mountain lions are being kept as possible evidence in the death investigation, officials said.

An autopsy for the victim is planned today.

