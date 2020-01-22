advertisement

A three-month-old Angus boy was reunited with the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) team that saved his life after being mutilated by a dog.

Baby James and his parents Morven and Derek Davidson traveled to the SCAA base at Perth Airport on Tuesday to meet with paramedic Darren O’Brien and pilot Captain Shaun Rose.

On December 1, James was attacked by one of the family’s dogs at home in rural Glen Esk when the animal jumped into the baby’s stroller, damaging James’ airways, puncturing an artery and almost tearing her ear off her head.

The dog has since been destroyed.

Morven Davidson, Baby James with paramedic Darren O’Brien, pilot-in-command Shaun Rose and dad Derek Davidson

Captain Rose, O’Brien and paramedic John Pritchard rushed to the scene before transporting the child to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) for treatment at the hospital’s main trauma center.

Morven and Derek have no doubts that the speed of the air ambulance team saved their son’s life.

Derek said, “It’s great to be able to meet and put a face on these guys and say thank you.

“We think they save lives. We really think speed has played a big part. “

The parents only realized the extent of James’ injuries after his ARI operation.

Derek said, “The surgeon came out and said that we almost lost him.”

Morven said, “With the airways, I don’t know how much you can do, but his ear was important to us.

“The fact that they were able to save his whole ear is due to the speed with which they reached him.”

The baby spent 10 days in ARI with his parents moving to the hospital next to him.

The SCAA team was delighted to see the family walk through the doors of Perth Airport less than two months later, after James had fully recovered.

O’Brien said, “We have really lousy days in this job when it doesn’t suit us, so thank you guys for coming.

© Kenny Elrick (DCT Media)

Morven Davidson with James.

“I’m in pieces, I really am.”

Captain Rose added, “It’s fantastic to see them. We don’t have a lot of people coming back. “

Parents are currently organizing a fundraiser for the SCAA and have been surprised by the number of people giving gifts to the cause, some from as far away as Germany.

Derek said, “Because of where we live in the middle of nowhere, everyone we know is likely to need the air ambulance.”

The fundraising will take place at Tarfside Community Hall on February 8 at 7 p.m.

