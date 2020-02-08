advertisement

A 27-year-old man was fighting for his life and a 68-year-old man was seriously injured in two serious accidents on the roads of Fife a few hours apart.

The young man was involved in a car collision while crossing a street in Glenrothes on Thursday evening.

The other man was seriously injured yesterday in a collision between a van and a car near Cupar.

The pedestrian crossing on Formonthills Road.

The pedestrian was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where his condition was deemed critical.

The 42-year-old man driving the silver Vauxhall Vectra involved in the Formonthills Road incident around 8:25 p.m. was not injured.

Police investigating the incident, which saw the road closed between the Pitcoudie roundabout and Ballingall Drive for several hours, called all motorists with on-board camera images of the moments before it happened for get in touch.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce of the traffic police unit said, “Although we have already spoken to a number of people in the area who assisted in the accident last night, we always wish to hear from anyone who might have rushed. camera images just before the crash. “

The incident did not occur at a pedestrian crossing where people had expressed safety concerns.

A closed road while a man sustained serious injuries in an accident between a car and a van near Cupar

Drivers should avoid the A92 at Fife as the road closes in both directions after an accident

However, the North Glenrothes Community Council has declared the crossing to be one of the many aspects of road safety in the region.

MP Denise Wallace said, “He is poorly lit in this area.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved, their close family and friends.”

During this time, firefighters had to release a victim from a vehicle during the incident on the A91 between Cupar and Dairsie.

The injured man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with injuries which, according to the police, were not fatal.

The road was closed all afternoon to allow investigations following the collision at around 11:50 a.m.

Shortly afterwards, a police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are present following a serious road accident on the A91 between Cupar and Dairsie between a van and a car.

“A 68-year-old man was transported to Ninewells hospital with serious injuries.”

Meanwhile, another accident in the area on Friday morning shut down the A92 for more than two hours.

At around 9:30 a.m., two vehicles collided at Rathillet and one person was transported to the hospital.

No one would be seriously injured.

Anyone who can assist the police in their investigation into the Glenrothes collision should call 101 and quote reference number 3532 or February 6.

