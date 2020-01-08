advertisement

Two men were arrested as part of an investigation into a stolen minibus and suspected of detaining three passengers at Dublin Airport.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, an alarm was triggered when a minibus went into operation during an incident at Dublin Airport.

It is believed that three passengers were on the bus when two men got in and headed toward the M1 motorway.

The uninjured passengers got off the bus a short time later on the M1 near Julianstown.

The minibus then continued north on the highway until it was near Drogheda, followed by Garda units before crossing the border north of Dundalk.

The police in Northern Ireland were alerted and the minibus was found a short time later after returning to Co Monaghan across the border.

The vehicle was then followed by Gardai before being abandoned after an accident.

The two occupants of the minibus fled on foot before seizing a parked car.

This car was intercepted a short time later near Castleblayney by armed officials from the Garda Regional Support Unit with the support of Garda Air Support.

The vehicle’s occupants, two men in their thirties, have been arrested and are currently in Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 4 of the 1984 Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

