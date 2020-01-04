advertisement

I was recently a judge at the Eurotoques Young Chef of the Year. Some of the techniques and cooking styles they used made me wonder. So much of it was new to me.

Did you know that chlorophyll will settle if you mix the dark part of the leek with a little oil at 85 degrees in a thermomix and it doesn’t change color? No, nor me. Or have you ever smoked a chicken over birch branches or drank mushroom tea through reindeer moss?

These young cooks did everything under great pressure. We judges cringe, remain silent and threaten.

I am an old prankster who cooks. I love simple, deep and pleasant aromas. Testosterone disappeared from my kitchen a long time ago. However, I loved being with these young chefs. They are the future of Irish food. You inspired and animated me. I was proud to be in their company and, to be honest, I felt like a scam judging them. Maybe I was intimidated by all the machines – I’m a bang with a load of butter.

I was also allowed to judge with Michel Roux, a real food hero from a dynasty of culinary demigods. I am a real fan and it has been shown. When he left I hugged him. He fidgeted and I suspect he would have preferred a handshake. It was a great day.

I will stick to what I know this week. Heartwarming, simply prepared comfort food. Maybe eat on your lap and watch TV – every now and then that is allowed. This type of food is also very convenient to feed a gang. no knife necessary. Some may call it a fork dinner, but I am rarely asked about such Shindigs.

The pork balls are somewhat cooked, but once cooked, you can sit back while they’re in the oven. The lamb is a favorite of mine, robust and wintry. I use Packet Gnocchi to make it easy. The chickpeas and black pudding are classic Spanish tapas that are close to my heart.

THAI PORK BALLS

Serves four

Thai pork balls

ingredients

500 g minced pork

100 g breadcrumbs

1 egg

2cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated

3 cloves of garlic peeled and chopped

3 spring onions, chopped

1 small red chilli, seeded and chopped

Small heap of coriander with stems, roughly chopped

salt and pepper

1 chicken bouillon cube

1 can of coconut milk (400ml)

3 tbsp soy sauce

75 g cashew nuts

Half a cucumber, peeled and diced

method

1 Pre heat the oven to 180 degrees celcius. Put pork, breadcrumbs, egg, ginger, garlic, spring onion, chilli, coriander and salt in the food processor and pulse a few times until everything comes together. Do not overmix the mixture, otherwise it will become pasty.

2 Crush the stock cubes in 200 ml of boiling water and add coconut milk and soy sauce. Whisk together and put in a baking dish.

3 Roll your meatballs and put them in the coconut milk that turns them in the liquid.

4 Cook in the oven for 25 minutes, then sprinkle the cashew nuts, cucumber and a little more coriander over it. Serve with jasmine rice.

RAGU OF LAMB AND STICKY onions with GNOCCHI and sage

For six people

Lamb ragu and sticky onions with gnocchi and sage

ingredients

750g diced lamb shoulder

3 tablespoons of flour

3 tablespoons of olive oil

4 onions, peeled and sliced

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and sliced

5 fresh sage leaves, finely chopped

4 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

1 chicken stock cubes, crumbled

350 ml water

salt and pepper

1 x 500 g packet of gnocchi

1 x 70g packet of rocket salad

80 g parmesan cheese, grated

25 ml of olive oil

Half a lemon juice

method

1 Preheat an oven to 160 degrees Celsius. Turn the lamb in the flour, season and shake off the excess.

2 Heat the olive oil in an ovenproof pot over medium to high heat.

3 If the oil smokes lightly, add the lamb and onions carefully.

4 Let cook for 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally to ensure that everything is evenly caramelized.

5 Add the garlic and sage after about 15 minutes, then add the balsamic vinegar, water, and stock cube.

6 Bring to the boil, cover and put in the oven for 75 minutes.

7 Cook the gnocchi according to the package instructions. Drain and add to the lamb.

8th To serve, season the arugula with olive oil and lemon juice and sprinkle the Parmesan over it. Serve with the ragu.

Chickpeas with black pudding in garlic and parsley

Serves four

Chickpeas with black pudding in garlic and parsley

ingredients

2 tablespoons of olive oil

½ large onion, thinly sliced

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

A good pinch of chopped fresh parsley

A pinch of sultanas, soaked in hot water for 15 minutes and drained

1 tablespoon of pine nuts, toasted

1 x 280 g black pudding, cut into 1 cm cubes

1 x 400 g can boiled chickpeas, drained and rinsed off

A dash of sherry (if you have it)

salt and pepper

method

1 Place two tablespoons of olive oil in a saucepan over low heat and sauté the onion and garlic for about 15 minutes until soft.

2 Add the sultanas, pine nuts, black pudding, chickpeas and a dash of sherry. Heat through and stir all the time.

3 Season with salt and pepper, add parsley and serve.

