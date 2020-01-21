advertisement

JERUSALEM / Gaza – Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians who fired an explosive device at them as they tried to cross the border from neighboring Gaza, the Israeli military said.

The army said troops had cordoned off an area near the southern edge of the Palestinian coastal enclave after discovering “three suspects” crossing the border.

“(They) searched the area towards suspects who threw a grenade or explosive device at the troops,” who then opened fire on the three Palestinians, the military said in a statement. A military spokeswoman confirmed that they were killed.

There was no immediate comment from Gaza, which is run by the Hamas militant group.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars in the last decade, in addition to dozens of other smaller schemes. Diplomatic efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have helped avoid escalation between the two sides in recent months.

Tuesday’s deaths were the first in cross-border fighting since a two-day surge in November violence between Israel and the Islamic Jihad-based armed faction that left 34 Palestinians dead and dozens of Israelis injured.

Israel is keeping Gaza under a blockade, severely restricting its movement outside the territory that is home to 2 million Palestinians.

Israel says the blockade helps deter Hamas, which has fired thousands of rockets into it over the past decade.

(Reporting by Rami Ayub in Jerusalem and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

