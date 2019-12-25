advertisement

Three members of a family vacationing in southern Spain drowned after being stranded in a swimming pool, investigating a possible malfunction with a drainage mechanism that may have sucked them under water, authorities said Wednesday.

The tragedy unfolded when a 9-year-old girl began having difficulty in the pool. When her father jumped in to save her, he too was trapped. Another family member, a 16-year-old, then went into the water to help, but all three died, said Jorge Martín, a spokesman for the Malaga province Civil Guard, where the accident happened.

The father and daughter were British nationals and the young man was American, authorities said. No further details were given about them, though five family members were reportedly arriving in the town of Mijas on Saturday.

Accidents related to faulty drainage or pool pumping systems have occurred before. In 2002, a 7-year-old girl from McLean, Virginia, drowned in a bathroom when she was trapped by the powerful crawling of a water-absorbing portal in a filtration system, and a man and three children died in a water park in Texas in 2004.

A view of a swimming pool where three members of the same British family, a father and two children, were found on Christmas Eve at a Costa del Sol resort in Las Lagunas de Mijas, southern Spain, December 25, 2019.

REUTERS / Jon Nazca

The family vacationing in Mijas was apparently sunbathing in an outdoor pool at the Club La Costa World resort on Tuesday when the accident happened, Martín said by phone.

Police are treating the deaths as an accident, Martín said, though they are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

“Simply investigating the question of why the daughter, father and third family member had problems getting out of the pool,” he said, adding that officers were also awaiting autopsy results.

Martín said investigators were looking into whether “there were some problems with the pool motor” and if there was any problem with the pool drainage suction mechanism.

A worker at the resort, responding to calls from other vacationers for help, also jumped into the pool to help family members, but it was too late, Mart saidn.

Although the worker managed to retrieve the bodies, he also reported difficulty getting out of the pool, describing the effect as “like swimming in a wild river,” according to Martín.

Management at Club La Costa World was “assisting authorities fully” with the investigation, the company that owns the resort, CLC World Resorts and Hotels, said in a statement Tuesday.

A spokesman for the British Foreign Office said in an email that officials were providing assistance to a British woman.

