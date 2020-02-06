advertisement

Sure, the Emmys are still seven months away, but that’s no reason not to analyze the data we have!

The winter season of television awards is a strange thing. Thanks to the dominance of the Oscar race, the awards of television take a back seat, even if the sheer number of awards that are given at most ceremonies eclipses the film’s honors. And while it can be difficult to remember during the long January nights that there is part of the calendar where all eyes are on television, the truth is that September will be here before we know it. So why not be one step ahead of the Emmy game? ?

While producers, directors, actors, authors, costume designers, production designers, editors et al. The awards for 2019 have been distributed over the past six weeks. There was a lot of praise for shows that will no longer compete in the coming year. This leaves little – but a few – tea leaves to be read for the rest of 2020.

advertisement

“Succession”, the successor

When “Game of Thrones” – the show with the most Emmy Awards – slipped from the mortal role of television, the question arose which series could take its place. Sure, while there were still a lot of competitors, including Netflix’s The Crown, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and NBC’s This Is Us, none of these options seemed undeniable.

connected

connected

Enter the “successor” of HBO.

There was considerable dissonance when “Succession” departed from the 2019 Emmy Awards with only two awards because at the same time the dark-hearted dramedy was airing an unassailable second season and its place as one of the best confirmed finest shows on television.

In the months since, the series has repeatedly seen success from companies across the industry, including the Golden Globes, the Producers Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America. This suggests widespread support for the show that wasn’t necessarily there in season one, making 2020 more likely to be the year the Logan Roy family turns golden.

If the series’ path to the Emmys is cause for concern, it is with the Screen Actors Guild, where the series has not received a single nomination despite its ridiculously low cast.

Amazon Studios, Prime Video

The mighty mighty “wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

2019 was the year of Amazon Prime’s “Fleabag”. The second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s unique comedy grappled with the zeitgeist in such a powerful way that it led the series to the top of the end-of-year lists of critics and shocking victories. The Emmy Awards were for comedy series, leading actress, screenwriter, Director, editor and casting awarded.

As a result of a cultural phenomenon, one might assume that Waller Bridge’s show’s success may have been due to a weakened comedy field or that its competition – including Amazon Prime’s comedy writer “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in particular – had lost a step, but that Reality could not be further from the truth. 2019 was a stupid year for comedy. With that in mind, prepare for Midge Maisel’s triumphant return to this year’s Emmys.

Lost in the Fleabag narrative is the fact that “Maisel” and its second season at Emmys had a year of catching up, with eight wins that matched the previous grand total, and the categories of supporting actor and guest actor outweighed.

While “Fleabag” continued to receive awards this winter, including two Golden Globes and victories at PGA and SAG, “Maisel” also achieved great success and won two Golden Globes and victories for costumes and production design. This means that the period comedy appears to be as strong as it ever was, as if it were watching the 2020 Emmy race. If “Fleabag” (and HBO’s “Veep”) are dead and gone, “Maisel” could have competition, but it would take something alien to lose its momentum.

Liam Daniel / HBO

The Chernobyl Fallout

On paper, last year’s limited series was more competitive than ever. Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora” started the season as the front runner and won several prizes for early winter, ahead of HBO’s “Sharp Objects”, which had aired eons earlier with their release date in July 2018. However, both competitors were completely overwhelmed by three late starts, FXs “Fosse / Verdon” (released in April 2019), HBOs “Chernobyl” (released in May 2019) and Netflix’s “When They See Us” (released on the last day) on the day of Eligibility, May 31, 2019.)

Even then, the category was anything but a lock. On paper, “Chernobyl” and “If you see us” again appeared to be involved in a violent duel. The meltdown drama earned 19 Emmy nominations for the 16 nods in the criminal law section. But as September went on, all that was left was Chernobyl, which earned 10 to 2 Emmys for “When They See Us” and started a war of attrition that continued over the non-nuclear winter.

In the past few months, the limited series has won awards from DGA, PGA and WGA as well as Golden Globes. What started as a race turned into a curse, and when “Chernobyl” closed its time as a laureate with serenity, it didn’t leave much space for other programs, including the limited series Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice” and Netflix is ​​“Unbelievable “to shine.

What remains is the extent to which a release date contributes to the success or failure of a show at the Emmys. While “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is not a problem for members of the TV Academy despite the regular release in December, it is worth noting that the three winners of the September series “Chernobyl”, “Fleabag” and “Game of” Thrones ”- were all spring releases.

This should not be neglected in the last months of 2019-2020 as HBOs “Watchmen”, “Unbelievable” and even Apple TV + s “The Morning Show” try to take advantage of the impulses recorded in winter and the season Come to survive.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement