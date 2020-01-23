advertisement

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed that three people have died after an RFS air tanker crashed while fighting fire in the Snowy Mountains.

“Our thoughts and prayers and heartfelt condolences go to their families,” she said.

“It was a company that was commissioned by the RFS to do this vital work, and here too we extend our deepest condolences to the families concerned.

“It shows the dangerous work that is currently being done and the conditions under which our firefighters work.”

Image: RFS over AP

The large C-130 plane is believed to have crashed near Peak View at 1:45 p.m. when it launched water bombs at large fires in the area.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said it appears that nobody on board the plane survived the crash.

“Tragically, there don’t seem to be any survivors in the Snowy Monaro area after the crash.

“It is badly hit by the ground and initial reports say that there was a large fireball associated with the plane’s impact with the ground.

“We have a number of firefighters and a number of crew members who are nearby and working to contain and bypass the fire.

“It’s still an active fire place. It took some time for the ground crew and a number of air monitoring platforms to try to locate the debris.”

Coulson Aviation has provided NSW with large air tankers for the past four or five years.

As a precautionary measure, the company has decided to ground its other large air tankers while the crews are checking the aircraft to ensure that there are no “systematic” problems.

Commissioner Fitzsimmons said at the time that it was not known what caused the crash.

