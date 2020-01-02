advertisement

TRAIL, B.C. – Members of a South East British Columbia research team are celebrating 2020 with what they call a “tremendous” day.

South Columbia’s Search and Rescue President Mike Hudson says in a statement that 34-year-old Mark Gayowski was found alive on New Year’s Day after being reported missing Monday.

Gayowski disappeared while skiing down the back of the Red Mountain near Trail, B.C.

Heavy snow, fog and treacherous terrain hampered control but Hudson says the Rossland, B.C., resident was in good health Wednesday.

He was aired by the crew and taken to a medical clinic, but the statement says the step was merely preliminary.

Hudson says 90 search and rescue members from all over southeastern B.C. participated in the three-day quest, supported by the RCMP Trail, Castle Hel-based Dam Hel helicopters and staff at Red Mountain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 2, 2020

