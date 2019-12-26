advertisement

Chelsea have been in touch with some players as the January transfer window approaches, and that was the norm for the better part of the last three weeks when it became clear that the Europa League owners could sign players.

The Blues transfer window ban has been lifted by the Arbitration Court (CAS) as they will not serve the final double-sided window ban after the body has been reduced.

They had already served part of FIFA’s first ban on them for violating the rules for signing young players.

Chelsea have been linked with Dortmund’s Borussia Dortmund star Ad Adon Sancho to Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Jaha, but they could also consider signing three of their former players.

Former Chelsea players such as winged erem Jeremy Bogan, Nathan Ack and Patrick Van Aanholt have displayed their quality in the colors of their respective clubs.

Erem Jeremy Boga has been one of the best players in Italian Serie A Sasuolo’s “Sasuolo” after scoring four goals and an assist.

Nathan Ake is Bournemouth’s best defender, and Chelsea have a £ 40m redemption deal for him and it expires next month.

For Patrick Van Aanholt, the Dutch international was a consistent performer at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

