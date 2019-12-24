advertisement

Three people were arrested on Monday for shooting a man in the city of Waterford.

Two men (30 and 32 years) and a woman (27) are detained at Waterford Garda station. The woman is detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act of 1984 and the two men under Section 30 Offenses Against the State Act of 1939. The victim in her forties is still in critical condition.

He was shot and badly wounded when he left a shop in Waterford on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred near the Mount Suir apartments on Carrickphierish Road at around 2:15 p.m. It is believed that the man was shot three times and sustained wounds on the back, chest and abdomen.

It happened in front of a grocery store in the area. The man is believed to have left the shop with two other men before attempting to escape. It goes without saying that the two men then fled the scene and entered the apartments.

A heavy presence on Lake Garda was on Monday evening, and witnesses said Gardaí had used equipment, including a battering ram, to gain access to the apartments.

Witnesses called for help and the injured man, believed to be from the area, was first treated by the ambulance before being taken to Waterford University Hospital.

