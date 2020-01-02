advertisement

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that three supporters have been arrested in the New Year’s game against Chelsea. Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a spectacular late equalizer in the 1-1 draw at Amex Stadium.

“Again, it is unfortunate that we are reporting the expulsion of two home fans – one for racist abuse of Chelsea players and one for homophobic abuse against Chelsea fans,” a club statement said.

“A visiting sponsor was also identified by the club’s stewards for homophobic abuse directed at home supporters. All three were arrested by the Sussex police outside the stadium and are now being prosecuted. “

Seagulls chairman and vice chairman Paul Barber added: “If the prospect of a lifelong ban on watching your club play soccer is not a good enough deterrent, we need to ask ourselves whether the courts should be allowed to do so.” Power to hand out stricter penalties. Football can only do so much and we are tired of the fact that the reputation of the game is tarnished by these people.

“I find it impossible to understand how and why some people believe that it is acceptable to act in this way, and I will once again make it clear that neither Brighton & Hove Albion nor the entire football community is racist, homophobic or otherwise will tolerate form of discrimination at all times.

“We urge fans facing similar discriminatory behavior in our stadium to report this immediately, either directly to a steward or through our anonymous hotline, and we will continue to take the best possible action against such bigoted people. These people are not welcome to the Amex or a soccer game. “- Guardian

