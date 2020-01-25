advertisement

The wreckage of a C-130 Hercules that crashed in the New South Wales scrubland and killed three American fire fighters was spread across a blackened landscape that spans more than a kilometer as the authorities search for the black box – Resume dictation machine.

The cockpit recorder is the key to understanding what went wrong on Thursday when the water bomb plane went down near Lt. Col. Ian McBeth, Lt. Col. Paul Clyde Hudson, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr. near Cooma in southern New South Wales.

media_cameraFirst officer Paul Hudson.media_cameraFlight Engineer Rick DeMorgan Jnr.media_cameraCaptain Ian H McBeth. Picture: McBeth family via AP

The three men who had previously worked with the U.S. military in war zones around the world were used to fight bush fires that devastated much of NSW and Victoria.

The aircraft was operated by Canadian airline Coulson Aviation, which confirmed that one of its Lockheed air tankers had been lost after it left Richmond for delayed fire bombing.

The bodies of the victims were recovered from the crash site and transported to Sydney, the police said.

The NSW Police Force, which assisted investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, released images and a vision of the crash site today.

media_cameraThe crash site. Image: NSW Policemedia_cameraThree Americans died at the scene. Image: NSW Policemedia_camera There were reports of a fireball when it crashed. Picture: Police NSW

Deceased family members can visit the place on request.

The miles-long crash site is “complicated” because it is located in an active brush fire area, said ATSB chief commissioner Greg Hood on Friday.

media_camera It is still an active bushfire area. Image: NSW Policemedia_cameraThe men are remembered as heroes. Image: NSW Policemedia_cameraPolice and Fire & Rescue NSW teams support investigators. Picture: Police NSW

Investigators ensured the site was safe today by securing aviation fuel, magnesium wheels and unexploded oxygen cylinders before returning the plane’s dictation machine.

Coulson described the three airmen as “fallen heroes” and said that the deaths in the aviation and emergency services sectors were “deeply felt by everyone.”

media_cameraThe aircraft was operated by the Canadian Coulson Aviation. Image: NSW Policemedia_cameraNSW Shane Fitzsimmons, RFS Commissioner, said Hercules had dripped more than 15,000 liters of fire retardant in a single pass. Picture: Police NSW

TRUTHS TO FALL HEROES

The search for the black box begins when friends, family members, military personnel, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US Congressmen and governors pay tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives to help Australia.

US House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi tweeted after hearing about the crash and that Americans’ hearts are heavy.

The hearts of the Americans are heavy with the news of the plane crash in Australia, which killed three American firefighters. We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and families of these heroes who fought so bravely to protect those affected by the forest fires.

– Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi), January 24, 2020

The commander of the 120th Airlift Wing, Colonel Buel Dickson, wrote in a heartfelt tweet: “With a heavy heart, I informed you that we lost a valued aviator and friend last night.”

“Lieutenant Colonel Ian Mcbeth’s plane crashed while he was performing his civilian duties as an air tanker pilot and fighting forest fires in Australia.”

Col Dickson said that Lieutenant Colonel McBeth was instrumental in the success of the 120th Airlift Wing’s flight and would be missed very much.

media_camera On January 24th, a flower tribute can be seen near the crash site. Image: Sam Mooy / Getty Images

US Senator Jon Tester said in Washington DC that he was devastated when he heard about Lieutenant Colonel McBeth’s death.

Another Montana senator, Steve Daines, said Lieutenant Colonel McBeth “served others and you will never forget that.”

The flags will fly at half mast on Saturday in Montana, where the highly qualified 44-year-old pilot flew with the National Guard.

In honor of Lieutenant Colonel Hudson, 42, from Buckeye, Arizona, the flags in the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix were also lowered to half mast.

“Arizona is broken from this news,” tweeted Arizona governor Doug Ducey.

“First officer Paul Hudson was a hero who dedicated his life to service, first as a navy, then as a fireman.

media_cameraA Coulson C-130 Hercules Large Air Tanker water bomber.

“And when help was needed to fight forest fires in Australia, he didn’t hesitate.”

Flight engineer DeMorgan Jr., 43, from Navarre, Florida, is survived by his two children Lucas and Logan.

He served 18 years in the U.S. Air Force as a flight engineer on the C-130 and completed more than 4,000 flight hours, including 2,000 hours in a combat environment.

– With AP and AAP

Originally published as a shocking photo of a fatal air tanker accident

