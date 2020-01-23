advertisement

NEW SOUTH WALES, Aus. – Three American crew members died in Australia after an air tanker crashed in the state of New South Wales, where fires continue to burn out of control.

The water bombing tanker was chartered by the New South Wales National Fire Service (NSW RFS), Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said in a press conference on Thursday. It was called in to fight a forest fire near the town of Cooma, in the southeast of the state.

The Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council told CNN that the victims were American. The crew members belonged to Coulson Aviation, an air fire fighting company that owned the aircraft that was contracted with the NSW RFS.

advertisement

Coulson Aviation said in a statement that the crew had been on a firebombing mission when the accident occurred.

“Today is a grim and terrible reminder of the dangerous conditions that our volunteers, our emergency services staff take from the number of agencies daily,” said Berejiklian. “It shows the dangerous work that is currently being carried out. It also shows the conditions under which our firefighters work. “

According to the NSW RFS commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, contact with the C-130 bombing aircraft was lost shortly before 1:30 PM. local time on Thursday.

“Tragically, there don’t seem to be any survivors due to the Snowy Monaro area crash,” Fitzsimmons said in the press conference. “It has a heavy impact on the ground. And first reports there was a big fireball associated with the impact of the aircraft when it hit the ground.

The NSW Rural Fire Service is investigating reports of a serious incident with an airplane in the south of NSW this afternoon.

Contact had been lost with a large air tanker operating in the snowy Monaro area. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/i6u1mlZsZ0

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 23, 2020

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

Traci Weaver, an American information officer with fire fighting teams on the ground, called the crash a “heartbreaking” incident.

“We are just here to take care of our people,” she told CNN. “And it gets close to home if they are Americans – a close-knit family like in the firefighting community – it’s just hard.”

Fires have been burning in the state for months, and several countries have sent personnel and fire-fighting assistance, including the US and New Zealand.

The US announced Wednesday that it would send two more crew members of 20 to Australia, just a few days after sending air support staff and other emergency response teams. So far, the US has deployed more than 200 employees to Australia, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Fires are still raging in different states, particularly in New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory, home of the national capital Canberra.

Canberra airport closed on Thursdays, with arrivals and departures on the ground while nearby forest fires burned. One of the fires, just a few kilometers away, is “out of control” and has reached an alarm level, according to the area’s emergency services.

The airport was not evacuated, but closed “because of aviation firefighting operations”, a tweet said. Photos of the airport show planes on smoky runways and the entire city covered in a thick, reddish haze.

Authorities have advised residents in the area to seek shelter and warn that roads have been closed and that “it is too late to leave.”

“The fire can pose a threat to all lives coming its way,” said the ACT Emergency Services Agency. “People in these suburbs are in danger and must immediately seek shelter as the fire approaches.”

The emergency-level fire started on Wednesday, but deteriorated on Thursday due to strong winds and high temperatures, according to CNN branch Seven News.

It was raining mud in Melbourne

A large part of Southeast Australia – where Canberra is located – has been damaged by heavy weather last week. Canberra was hit by a hailstorm on Monday, with hail stones the size of golf balls crushing car windows and injuring dozens of birds.

There have also been heavy winds throughout the week – apart from the worsening of the ongoing and widespread fires, the wind created apocalyptic scenes of massive dust storms that flooded cities last Sunday.

Australia has been in the grip of a devastating drought since 2017 – which has not only destroyed its livelihood, but has also left it dry and dry, full of loose soil and dust that can easily be swept into the air by the wind.

Dust storms are not common in normal circumstances. But due to the drought and wind, they are increasingly common in Australia. The big city of Melbourne, south of Canberra in the state of Victoria, was hit by a dust storm on Wednesday night and rained Thursday, causing a whole new kind of weather disaster.

The dust was scattered in the air by the wind – so when the rain came, it went together in a rust-colored mud that covered the city. Photos from Melbourne show that the Yarra River was completely brown with dust mud and cars covered with dirt. People woke up and saw their households and bird baths filled with brown dusty water.

The Australian Open, now on the fourth day, even had to postpone competitions for a few hours because the outdoor courts were covered with mud. Employees of the tennis tournament hurried to clean the field with towels, hoses and ‘high pressure cleaning’ and finally opened it for games in the late afternoon.

There is “harmful wind” in much of the state on Thursday, with the strongest gust at 85 miles per hour in a national park northeast of Melbourne, according to the Victoria Bureau of Meteorology. Milder wind is forecast for Friday and the entire weekend.

-31.253218

146.921099

.

advertisement