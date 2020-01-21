advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a legal warning about the paparazzi pictures of Meghan and Archie in Canada, complaining they are “stuck” after their split from Buckingham Palace.

Hours after Prince Harry joined his wife and son on Vancouver Island for a more “peaceful” life Tuesday, the Schillings couple’s lawyers sent a strong letter claiming the images had been taken, without consent, by the paparazzi. that were hidden in the bushes and spies. “

Ifti adds that they are prepared to take legal action, and according to a Canadian privacy expert, could find “a charming reception” in B.C. courts.

“When you look at the circumstances after the court, of them moving to Canada to escape scrutiny and take into account the story of Princess Diana being followed by the paparazzi, their desire for privacy is legitimate,” David Fraser, Canadian expert of privacy, he told the National Post.

And, under the British Columbia privacy act, they could very well sue for invading privacy. “It depends on the circumstances,” Frasher explained. “He also says that surveillance can be an invasion of privacy, so when you think about it in the context of paparazzi, especially aggressive paparazzi, it may be that they have a chance to do it.”

The complaint came after The Sun posted photos showing a smiling Duchess walking her dogs while carrying her eight-month-old son in a sling, accompanied by two bodyguards. Although the former actress has been caught cheering up and down the lens, sources close to the couple vehemently denied that she agreed and insisted they were extremely alarmed at the recent paparazzi activity.

A royal source told the London Telegraph: “After weeks of being stranded, their home has been besieged, chaotic car chases and photographs taken at home by photographers patrolling the ship – this is the last straw.

Photograph of November 14, 1992 of Princess Diana leaving the first bookstore against AIDS in Paris, surrounded by paparazzi.

“On Monday, a photographer who had followed Meghan out of the house took photos of the surreptit while hiding in the bushes. These photos were published online and by a number of US newspapers, no matter how they were taken. This type of harassment. persisting and ignoring numerous legal notices asking them to stop, obviously raises serious safety and security concerns and causes them considerable concerns. “

However, he stressed that “the expectation of intimacy is not binary.” For example, he explained, if a person could be observed by someone in a public space, the reception might not be as controversial as if, if the same person had to climb a fence to observe them in their yard of the house.

Claims of photographers using long lenses to shoot photos of the couple in their home may be subject to voyeurism if photographers chose the wrong windows. “Bedrooms, bathroom windows, etc., will cross that line,” Fraser said.

However, the lack of paparazzi culture in Canada means that the couple’s threat to sue would be rare. “There have been others in the past,” Fraser said, “but we don’t have a famous culture in Canada, so the laws have never been tested that way.”

The incident will raise questions about the couple’s decision to leave the UK due to the “harassment” of British tabloids, when they were rarely followed by paparazzi photographers due to a long-standing agreement between the palace and editors after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The residence of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is seen in the Deep Cove Neighborhood by a boat in Saanich Inlet, North Saanich, British Columbia on January 21, 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their young son Archie, are living on the picturesque, wooded property of the Mille Fleurs on Vancouver Island after exiting their royal roles.

The deal between the palace editors and the British had never been extended to the Canadian media, simply because of a lack of need, according to Fraser. “We don’t need it and hopefully we won’t need it,” Fraser said.

No longer members of the Royal family, the couple are being treated as “celebrity characters” in North America – which a paparazzo said was “like the wild west compared to Britain”.

One factor that may work in the couple’s favor, according to Fraser, is the hope that over time, the value of the media in photographing the couple’s life will fade. “How is the daily activity of two persons and their child of legitimate interest?” He said.

On the one hand, claiming that the lights of intimacy can ironically bring more unwanted attention to the couple, Fraser said. However, at the same time, he understands their decision to respond, given their personal experience. “It seems to make sense to try drawing some lines, rather than just traveling, because maybe they know they won’t leave,” he said.

The media statement will also raise questions about the publicly funded security of the couple, which is under review.

Yesterday, Robert Buckland, the Secretary of Justice, expressed concern for taxpayers by continuing to fund the couple’s Metropolitan police officers, who are based in Canada.

He said: “I am, of course, concerned about ensuring that taxpayer money is used effectively in order to provide protection to people who provide a service to the British public.”

Monday’s photographers and others of the Duchess who boarded a sea plane and then traveled to the airport were released by photo agency Backgrid and Splash News.

