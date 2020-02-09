advertisement

Thousands of people across the country are without electricity after an orange wind warning for the whole country came into effect at 5 a.m. A strong wind and very heavy rain are expected on Sunday.

The alarm is active until 12 p.m. and a yellow rain warning is displayed until 3 p.m. Storm Ciara is expected to produce very strong southwest winds with average speeds of 65-80 km / h and gusts up to 130 km / h.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are without electricity, with the south of the country hit hardest by outages in Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, and Clare. There are also outages in Wexford and Galway.

Met Éireann said that stormy conditions in coastal areas, particularly along the west and northwest coasts, will result in a significant risk of flooding.

Aer Lingus recommends all guests arriving on Sunday to check the status of their flight on aerlingus.com before departure, as Storm Ciara may cause flight delays and cancellations.

Irish Ferries warns passengers that there may be disruptions in the coming days and advises them to check online or by phone for the latest information before traveling.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service closed a number of parks across the country on Sunday, advising the public not to visit any national monuments or nature reserves during the warning.

Flood risk

The Galway City Council Severe Weather Assessment Team met this weekend in anticipation of the effects of the bad weather on Galway.

⚠️ We know the current weather information. As public security is our main concern, we will continue to monitor the situation. We intend the opening ceremony to continue but subject to change. We will continue to update on Saturday morning. ⚠️

– Galway 2020 (@ galway2020) February 7, 2020

A statement says that there is a risk of flooding at 5 a.m. on this Saturday evening and especially on Sunday morning.

It was said that strong winds and high waves at high tide would lead to the Salthill promenade being towered over. “The parking lots in Salthill are closed on this (Saturday) afternoon from 2:00 p.m. and remain closed until after the flood on Sunday morning.”

“The Galway City Council will be on standby crews this afternoon and tomorrow morning at high tide. Road closures on the promenade are carried out as required.

“The storm assessment team will continue to monitor the situation and take further action on Sunday and Monday if necessary,” he added.

Worst impact

Storm Ciara will cross the country on Sunday, but the worst effects will be felt in Northern Ireland and the UK. The British Met Office warns that it could be the most violent storm since 2013. The Met Office assumes that it is “widespread storms” that could represent a “danger to life”.

Met Éireann said there will be a very strong wind over Ireland on Sunday and it could cause damage.

While the organizers of Galway 2020 said on Friday evening that they would check if the opening ceremony could take place on Saturday at 6 p.m., they announced on Saturday morning that the opening had been canceled.

A statement from the organizers said: “Galway 2020 is extremely disappointed to announce tonight that the finals of our opening ceremony will be canceled, as weather warnings apply to the whole country tonight, tonight and tomorrow.

“We have been in constant contact with the relevant authorities since the introduction of weather warnings earlier this week and in the interest of public safety, the current weather warnings mean that the implementation has been classified as unsafe.

“We are saddened by the community cast, our volunteers and the whole team who have worked so hard in the past weeks and months.

“Today’s event would have marked the finale of an extremely successful week-long series of events on the Fire Tour with lighting ceremonies that illuminated cities throughout the county.”

snow

Storm Ciara will be followed by strong stormy winds and freezing temperatures, which could bring 10 cm of snow to Northern Ireland and blizzards.

Aoife Murray, forecaster from Éireann, said that heavy rain will hit Connaught and West Ulster from midday and will spread on the country’s east coast by evening.

“It will be wet and windy for the rest of the day,” she said. “There will be a short break on Saturday evening, but the wind is only going down slightly. Everywhere it is susceptible to heavy rains and with it gust damage on Sunday. “

Monday and Tuesday you could see snow in many places, especially on the west coast. The highest snow chances occur between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, and temperatures may be cold enough to be snowy on Tuesday morning.

