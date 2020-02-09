advertisement

Several flights were canceled due to the adverse weather.

Storm Ciara will be strongest in Ireland this morning (Sunday, February 9), and Met Éireann will maintain two weather warnings for the whole country: a yellow rain warning until 3 p.m. and an orange wind warning until 12 a.m.

The national weather service described the rest of the day as follows:

“Extremely windy or stormy today with heavy thunderstorms, the magic of the sun and frequent heavy rain showers, some hail and thunder give way. The winds are strongest in the morning and early afternoon with some strong and harmful gusts. Some localized floods as well.”

However, the storm has already hit thousands of households across the country and ESB has reported blackouts in Cork, Wexford, Galway and Kerry this morning.

In addition, the Dublin fire department reported early in the morning that they had treated a patient with life-threatening injuries due to a falling tree and warned people to keep their windows closed after a seventh-floor apartment had blown off its hinges and into one nearby tree.

During #StormCiara, it is advisable to keep the windows closed, especially if you live in a high-rise building.

Dun Laoghaire firefighters used a hydraulic platform to secure and recover a window that had been blown off the hinges of the landing on the seventh floor of a tree. pic.twitter.com/nHZpwLToX4

– Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 8, 2020

Some flights to and from Dublin, Shannon and Kerry were canceled due to strong winds.

All passengers traveling today are advised to check the latest flight details before flying to the airport.

