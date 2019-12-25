advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – For the 26th year, a businessman in Scranton organized a Christmas dinner for anyone who needed one or just didn’t want to be alone for the holidays.

The dinner was held at St. Patrick’s Church on Jackson Street in Scranton, and it really is a complete experience. There was live music, Christmas decorations on every inch of the room, and old friends and family saw each other for the first time since last year.

“I can be anywhere in the world where I want to be, this is the only place I want to be. For 26 years, this is not just my Christmas. This is my extended family,” said Bob Bolus.

The annual Bob Bolus Sr. Christmas dinner feeds more than 3,000 people who can’t go anywhere else on Christmas Day. Volunteers also packed hundreds of meals for those who could not reach the church.

“This is my third time I have come, I don’t need to cook, I don’t have to tidy up,” said Barbara Matthews of Scranton. “I don’t have a local family. I just have a son far away who can’t come. I love the people I’m with. They’re great in this neighborhood. What they do for the elderly is just great.”

“It’s a great thing for the people. Frankly, he’s giving birth to seniors who can’t make it. It’s just a good thing,” said James Long, Scranton.

Mariah Tavila, 7, was not at home with her toys this Christmas. She was in charge of desserts.

“Because it’s Christmas, I wanted to help,” she said.

Mariah is just one of hundreds of volunteers who appear every year, not just to serve dinner, but to keep people company.

“I don’t like seeing someone have Christmas alone. That bothers me,” said volunteer Marion Beddoe-Iobst, Scranton.

Every year Bolus tries to talk about his dinner, no questions are asked. His only rule is: don’t eat the Christmas dinner alone.

“Please come here. You will discover that this is the best place in the world today,” he said. “I want them to know who we are in Scranton, Pennsylvania, that for me this is still at home with values ​​and principles. The moral values ​​that we have here, to take care of our people.”

