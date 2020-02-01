advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Tens of thousands of Kobe Bryant fans flooded the fields around Staples Center on Friday ahead of his former team’s first game since his death in a helicopter crash earlier this week that stunned basketball fans in the city and in around the world.

Fans wearing Bryant T-shirts and T-shirts laid flowers, wrote messages on temporarily raised white walls and shared stories of the 41-year-old man who disappeared along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people Sunday. .

“Kobe Bryant meant a lot to me. I’ve been watching him for 20 years since he came to the league and I just love him,” Lakers fan Karina Mendoza said.

“I want to thank him for everything he has done for us here in L.A.”

“It’s a sad and beautiful day. You can see all the people here and all the Lakers fans. We are like family. I love you Kobe, I love you Gigi and all the families.”

Inside the arena, where tribute was expected throughout the match, Kobe and Gianna jerseys were placed on the two court seats where the pair landed their final match in the Lakers.

“I was surprised to see how much it affected me as soon as I arrived here and saw these memorials intended,” said 71-year-old Lakers fan Jim Bendat.

“My kids grew up with Kobe and Kobe proved so much to my three kids. So I tried all of them with my kids.

“It’s almost like losing a baby in some way.”

Bryant and eight others died when the helicopter they were taking on the girls basketball tournament crashed in misty weather on a hill northwest of Los Angeles.

Following Bryant’s death, the National Basketball Association (NBA) canceled a scheduled game for the Staples Center on Tuesday between the Lakers and Los Angles Clippers, citing the need to give the team time to grieve.

Vogel said this week that the tragedy was bringing the Western Conference’s leading Lakers, an already tight-knit group, even closer, and credited team leaders LeBron James and Anthony Davis with helping players manage their emotions.

“I am heartbroken and devastated my brother!” James wrote on Instagram Monday, who was seen in tears at the Los Angeles International Airport on the day Bryant’s death. “I promise you I will continue your legacy!”

Earlier on Friday, James posted a photo of a new tattoo depicting a snake and the words “Life Mamba 4,” a reference to Bryant’s Black Mama nickname.

Davis posted a photo on Instagram of the two sitting side by side at the 2012 Olympics.

The practice on Thursday began with a flag football on an outdoor field near the Lakers practice facility in what Vogel called the “Southern California sun” “therapeutic”.

“We’re striking a balance of trying to make us feel good,” Vogel said. “Laughter is always a good medicine for something like that when it’s appropriate.”

It was not clear if surviving members of Bryant’s family would attend Friday’s game. His widow, Vanessa, posted a photo of herself with her late husband and four daughters on Instagram Wednesday, her first public comment since his death.

Vanessa Bryant, 37, in the post described herself and the surviving girls as “completely devastated,” and thanked the fans for their support.

Although Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers will mark the first for the Lakers since his death, Bryant was remembered at the Staples Center on Sunday night by performers at the Grammy Awards as fans gathered outside the arena in a spontaneous vigil. .

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said the Feb. 9 Oscars ceremony would include a salute to Bryant.

