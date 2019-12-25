advertisement

Thousands of people attended Christmas Day with lots of swimmers and raised money for charity.

Ali Carroll jumps in for a Christmas swimming pool in Sandycove, County Dublin, on Christmas morning. Photo: Dara Mac Dónaill

The annual swimming on Christmas day has become the custom in many households. Festive refreshments take place throughout Ireland, from the 40-foot Sandycove in Co Dublin to Donaghadee in Co Down.

The 40-foot bath is in its 40th year and all proceeds go to the Sligo branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

