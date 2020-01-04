advertisement

A five-ton truck is barely visible after the second winter storm to hit Shuswap since the New Year. (Liisa Hoas / Contributed)

Thousands south of B.C. no power after the winter storm

Most power outages affecting the Shuswap region

Thousands woke up on a dark Saturday after a moving winter storm overnight, which brought on strong winds and heavy rain and snow.

Nearly 14,000 Hydropower customers in the Thompson-Shuswap region were without power on Saturday morning, according to the energy service website.

Another 1,350 customers were in the dark in the Okanagan and Kootenay region, and 1,700 on the continent.

Meanwhile, the Campbell River on Vancouver Island was hit harder at night, with more than 1,200 customers impacted.

Most of the outages were caused by trees falling on wires.

READ ALSO: Most of B.C. under weather warnings as the winter storm touches down on the south coast

On Friday, Environment Canada placed a number of cities along the south coast under weather warnings due to a Pacific storm moving into the territory from Vancouver Island. The storm canceled a number of BC Ferries between Nanaimo and Vancouver.

A snowfall warning is still in place along the Coquihalla Highway. The National Weather Agency is calling for up to 15 centimeters of snow to fall along the major highway, followed by another five to 10 centimeters overnight and Sunday.

