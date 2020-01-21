advertisement

Nearly 2,000 people signed a petition to protect an area of ​​the Derbyshire Green Belt from 300 homes.

The site in question is an area off Lock Lane in Sawley.

It was an ash point for the nearby railway, was last used as a nine-hole golf course and is now a nature reserve managed by the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

However, as part of the future development plans for the Erewash Borough Council area, it has been designated as a site for 300 homes, although it is in the green belt.

In response, more than 1,890 people signed a petition urging the council to withdraw its plans for the site.

Cllr Alan Chewings, President of the Sawley Parish Council, launched the petition.

He said: “We recognize that there is a need for additional affordable housing in the area of ​​Long Eaton and Sawley, but we do not believe that the proposed development of 300 homes at Lock Lane Nature Reserve, also a small lot golf course, either appropriate, or will be used for affordable or social housing.

“It will destroy the nature reserve, which is home to a wide range of wildlife and their habitat.

“The area is a flood bank and houses are at risk of flooding or increasing flooding in other parts of the area.

“The proposed accommodation will be isolated and could well be cut off from emergency vehicles in the event of the crossing being blocked.

“The road infrastructure could not cope with around 500 to 600 vehicles using Lock Lane, in particular the junction with Tamworth Road.

“In its own report, the borough council acknowledged that many vehicles would use Netherfield and Reedman as a cut and cause noise and safety problems for local residents.

“It is estimated that around 140 additional schoolchildren could be the result of the development project, which would put additional pressure on the overcrowded Sawley schools that are already overflowing.

“The local health services would not be able to cope with the increase in the population.

“We urge the Erewash borough council and more particularly all the local councilors to reject this proposal and instead seek a more appropriate development of affordable and social housing distributed in the agglomerations of Long Eaton and Sawley on brownfield sites , which are numerous.

“We also urge the council to lobby to improve public transportation, health services and investments in local schools throughout the area to respond to any increase in population.”

Council said it had reserved Lock Lane for accommodation because it is above the food plain of the Trent River and far from the Sandiacre conservation area.

Its process of agreeing on the sites that would be reserved for housing would take approximately four years.

If approved, he could see more than 2,000 homes built on green belt protected land.

A spokesman for the Erewash borough council said he would not comment on the petition until after the plenary council meeting on Thursday, January 23.

The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust was approached for comment but did not respond.

On his website, he says the following about Lock Lane Nature Reserve: “Once used as a point for railroad ashes, Lock Lane now provides valuable habitat for a variety of wildlife.

“While ash is a harsh environment that many plants cannot tolerate, several species thrive there, including St. John’s wort with thyme leaves and the little toad.

“More than 200 species of butterflies have been recorded here, as well as 16 species of butterflies, including the little moor and the porter.”

