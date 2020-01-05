advertisement

KARACHI / ISLAMABAD – Protesters clashed with police in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Sunday as thousands of demonstrators tried to march to the US consulate to protest the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani, a powerful Iranian military commander and architect of the spread of Iranian military influence in the Middle East, was killed in an attack on US aircraft in Iraq on Friday.

In Karachi, thousands of Shiite protesters, including women and children, carrying images of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as Soleimani, marched and chanted “Death to America” ​​and “Death to Israel”.

advertisement

The protest was organized by a diverse group of Shi’ite Muslim organizations.

Pakistani security forces blocked the road leading to the US consulate in Karachi using shipping containers. However, some protesters attempted to push the security cord and climb over containers, leading to clashes with security forces.

Police were able to push the protesters back and prevent them from crossing the barricades. After a brief period of tension on Sunday evening, the demonstration ceased.

Iran, with a Shiite Muslim majority, enjoys a large support base in Pakistan, its eastern neighbor. Although Pakistan is a predominantly Sunni Muslim country, it has a large Shiite population.

“Pakistan should by no means allow its land to be used against Iran,” one senior cleric, Shahanshah Naqvi, said as he addressed the protest rally.

A smaller rally was also held in the capital, Islamabad, where protesters burned American and Israeli flags.

It was dispersed without any violence.

Earlier, a Pakistani Army spokesman told local media that the country would not allow its land to be used against anyone, citing speculation of an imminent military blockade between the United States and Iran.

He quoted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the army chief as saying they wanted a peaceful solution to all disputes. (Reporting by Syed Hassan in Karachi and Gibran Peshimam in Islamabad Editorial by Euan Rocha and Frances Kerry)

advertisement