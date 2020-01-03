advertisement

Thousands of Australians have opened their homes, housing units and investment properties as free emergency shelters to people who have fled from devastating firestorms in three states.

US $ 0 emergency shelters have been opened in multiple locations in hotels that are typically priced at up to US $ hundreds a night. In addition, individuals have started to coordinate their online efforts to connect those in need with accommodation providers.

The Australian east coast has been hard hit this bushfire season, as fires broke out in Queensland in September last year and continued until December. There are now extreme danger zones in New South Wales and Victoria where entire communities are on alert or evacuating.

Writer Erin Riley was one of those who intervened to help “Find a bed“Initiative.

“The biggest challenge we currently face is convincing people in need,” she told News Corp Australia. “Over 500 people have volunteered, but it’s difficult to get the message across to people who have limited reach. The response from people who are willing to help has been absolutely impressive.”

you “Find a bedThe initiative captures those who need accommodation and asks where they are and what type of accommodation they need. and then combine them with the most suitable accommodation offer.

“If you have an extra bed or a room for animals, let us know. If someone needs accommodation that matches the registers you offer, we will contact you.”

The website says, “Because of the urgency of getting people to accommodations, we cannot screen people.”

“We will contact you by phone and recommend that you talk before making a decision about whether to offer or accept accommodation.”

Social media sites have also been flooded with overnight offers for family members and friends who need a bed for the night. There is a public bushfire shelter group in Canberra that already has 4,904 members.

Shared apartments have given bushfire-hit communities the opportunity to seek protection Open houses To help the fire victims find emergency shelters, New South Wales and Victoria. The offer also applies to helpers and firefighters.

“If you have been displaced or provide help, you can book free accommodation between January 1, 2020 and January 16, 2020.”

The Open Homes concept was activated after Hurricane Sandy in New York in 2012. “The hosts decided to offer neighbors who had to be evacuated their houses for free.”





