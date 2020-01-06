advertisement

Thousands of Australians have opened their homes, housing units and investment properties as free emergency shelters to people who have fled from devastating firestorms in three states.

Several locations have opened up with zero-cost real estate emergency shelters that are usually listed for up to hundreds of dollars a night, while individuals have also started to coordinate online efforts to help those who need a bed with those to connect who offer accommodations.

The Australian east coast has been hard hit this bushfire season, as fires broke out in Queensland in September last year and continued until December. New South Wales and Victoria now have extreme danger zones where entire communities are on alert or evacuating.

Writer Erin Riley was one of those who intervened to help “Find a bed“Initiative.

“The biggest challenge we currently face is convincing people in need,” she told News Corp Australia. “Over 500 people have volunteered, but it’s difficult to get the message across to people who have limited reach. The response from people who are willing to help has been absolutely impressive.”

you “Find a bedThe initiative captures those who need accommodation and asks where they are and what type of accommodation they need. and then combine them with the most suitable accommodation offer.

“If you have an extra bed or room for animals: let us know and if someone needs accommodation that matches your offer, we will contact you.”

The website says, “Because of the urgency of getting people to accommodations, we cannot screen people.”

“We will contact you by phone and advise you to speak before making a decision about whether to offer or accept accommodation.”

Social media sites have also been flooded with overnight offers for family members and friends who need a bed for the night. There is a public bushfire shelter group in Canberra that already has 4,904 members.

Flatshares have given bushfire-hit communities the opportunity to seek shelter, and Airbnb has activated its opportunities Open houses In order to help the victims of the fire in the search for emergency shelters, New South Wales and Victoria, The offer also applies to helpers and firefighters.

“If you have been displaced or provide help, you can book free accommodation between January 1, 2020 and January 16, 2020.”

Airbnb hosts were protected by the company’s insurance, which has made it possible to temporarily accommodate more than 30,000 people since the start of the emergency initiative in 2012. The settlement started after Hurricane Sandy, when “hosts decided to evacuate their neighbors who were forced to offer their homes free of charge” after the short-term accommodation on site.





