RICHMOND – More than 22,000 gun rights activists peacefully filled the streets around the Virginia Capitol building Monday to protest gun control legislation making its way through the newly-controlled state legislature.

Despite fears that neo-Nazis or other extremists would attack the Richmond rally for causing violence as violence in a 2017 demonstration by white nationalists in Charlottesville that killed a protester, the Capitol Police reported no arrests from 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

Calls of “USA! USA! USA! And others praising President Donald Trump responded as men and women carrying handguns and rifles squeezed through the streets around the state capitol of Virginia, standing side by side for three blocks in all directions.

There was a heavy security presence after Governor Ralph Northam stopped carrying weapons on the Capitol grounds and the FBI early last week arrested three suspected neo-Nazis who said they intended to use the event to spark a race war.

But by 1 p.m. ET, almost all of the rally walkers had left the area, with volunteers catching trash left behind. Capitol police estimated the crowd at 22,000 people.

Activists at a rally organized by the Virginia Citizen Protection League argued that Virginia was trying to violate their right to bear arms, which is protected by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“What is happening here, if not stopped, will spread to other states,” said Teri Horne, who had traveled to Virginia from her home in Texas with her Smith & Wesson rifle and .40-caliber guns. “They will come for our guns in other states if we don’t ban them in Virginia.”

Northam, a Democrat, has vowed to implement new gun control laws and is backing a package of eight bills, including universal controls, a “red flag” law, a ban on assault-style rifles and a border from a firearm – the purchase of the month. It does not call for the seizure of currently legally owned weapons.

It is not his first attempt. He called a special legislative session last year following the massacre of 12 people in Virginia Beach, but the Republicans who then controlled the legislature ended that meeting without a vote.

Democratic State leaders and activists believe the move contributed to the November victories that gave them control of both chambers.

A group of 13 student activists from Mars For Our Lives, a gun control group, slept inside the Capitol building on Sunday night before makeshift meetings with lawmakers to encourage them to pass legislation.

“Many of the protesters outside have an extreme reading of the Second Amendment,” Eve Levenson, a 20-year-old political science student at George Washington University, said in a telephone interview. “What we are fighting for is common sense laws that have proven to work and are already effective in other states.”

T-SHIRTS AND TRUMP

Many in the crowd wearing camouflage or tactical clothing. Some browsed pro-gun dealers’ T-shirts and other goods, most of them carrying banners supporting Trump, who has sharply criticized gun control proposals.

Those wanting to enter the Capitol Square to be near morning speakers or speak to lawmakers had to go through a single entrance for security screening, leaving their weapons out.

People across the United States were focused on the gun issue in Virginia, said Philip Van Cleave, leader of the Virginia Citizen Protection League.

“They don’t want us to fail to stop that,” Van Cleave said Sunday. “We have received huge donations from other states.”

“FUNDAMENTAL SHIFT”

“The elections in Virginia last November were a gun indictment and were no longer interesting,” said Christian Heyne, who leads legislative efforts at the Brady gun violence prevention group. “The Virginia candidates rolled things over their heads when they won because of the gun issue, not the least.”

The state’s gun owners responded with a move to create “sacred cities” for gun rights, with local government bodies in almost all 95 counties passing declarations not to enforce new gun laws.

Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan, who is from a sanctuary district, held up a banner supporting the Second Amendment on a street in front of the Capitol.

“Some of these bills that have been proposed are just unconstitutional and we will not enforce them,” Vaughan said. “As a sheriff, I am the last line of defense between law-abiding gun owners and politicians who want to take away their rights.”

The idea of ​​the sanctuary has spread rapidly in the United States, with over 200 local governments in 16 states passing such measures.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Additional reporting by Jonathan Drake and Julia Harte; Writing by Brad Brooks and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis)

