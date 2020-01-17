advertisement

Thousands of teachers belonging to the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) are on strike on Tuesday February 4th.

The one-day strike, a few days before the general election, is past what the union calls “the government’s continued failure to address the injustice of wage discrimination”.

The union said it wanted to make the problem of the two-tier wage system a “central election problem”.

The union represents around 19,000 members at secondary schools, colleges for further education and adult education as well as at institutes for technology / technological universities.

In October, TUI members voted 92 to 8 percent for a campaign ranging from industrial disputes to strikes and the two-tier pay system in schools.

The union said, although their campaign on the two-tier pay issue had made progress: “Teachers who are employed after January 1, 2011 will still earn around € 110,000 less over the course of their careers than longer-term colleagues.”

“The bottom line is that in the first ten years of their careers, they make over $ 50,000 less when important life decisions are made,” the union said.

TUI President Seamus Lahart said on Friday: “We have exhausted all means to resolve this issue and have had no choice but to address the ongoing scandal of wage discrimination.

“Unfortunately, last April, Secretary of Education Joe McHugh’s commitment to finally tackle wage inequality was not met,” he said.

Since then, the minister and his government’s approach has been to ignore the problem entirely, hoping that it would somehow go away, ”said Mr. Lahart.

“As our overwhelming mandate for industrial action shows, this short-sighted approach has only helped to strengthen the determination of our members. We are making it clear today that our campaign will continue until the discrimination based on pay is eliminated. ”

