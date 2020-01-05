advertisement

HONG KONG – Over a thousand protesters in Hong Kong gathered in a town near the border on Sunday, demanding to continue the government’s pressure to renounce their demands for greater democracy.

Demonstrators in Sheung Shui drew their anger at so-called “parallel traders” from China who buy large quantities of duty-free goods in Hong Kong and take them back to the mainland to sell at a profit.

Locals say this raises prices and adds to rising tensions between Hong Kong residents and mainland Chinese.

Sunday’s protests follow a Hong Kong downtown march of at least tens of thousands on New Year’s Day and an escalation in clashes with police during the festive period.

The marchers, including families with children, chanted slogans such as “Free Hong Kong, Revolution of our times!” And “Patriots use products made from China, don’t trade parallel!”

Police maintained a conspicuous presence, with patrols dressed in riot gear standing at the city’s train station and in some areas along the planned march route, which had received a police permit to proceed.

Many stores were closed.

“Mainland Chinese come here, block roads with their bags … rents have gone up and that has made things more expensive for Hong Kongers,” said Jasmin, a 19-year-old student dressed in black, i which gave only the first name.

“I want the government to know that a lot of them are coming here.”

Anti-government protests in Hong Kong escalated in June over an extradition bill now withdrawn, but have since grown into a wider movement, with demands including universal suffrage and an independent investigation against alleged police brutality.

Police allege they were reactive and restrained.

Many in Hong Kong are outraged by Beijing’s tight control over the city that was promised a high degree of autonomy under this framework when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing denies intervention and blames the West for stirring up unrest.

The protest movement is supported by 59% of city residents surveyed in a study done for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute.

In a statement Saturday, China’s ministry of human resources and social security said the head of the Hong Kong Liaison Office, the continent’s top political official based in China-controlled territory, had been replaced.

Wang Zhimin, who had held the post since 2017, had been replaced by Luo Huining, who until November was the top official of the Communist party in northern Shanxi province.

Reuters reported exclusively in November that Beijing was considering possible replacements for Wang in a sign of dissatisfaction with the liaison handling of the crisis, the worst since the city returned from British rule in China in 1997. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Mari Saito, Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kim Coghill)

