TAMAQUA, Pa. – Many people woke up with the surprise that they had no power on Sunday morning, including Robert Hain.

“I woke up and sat in my lounger, it’s electric,” Hain said. “I found it hard to get out of my armchair!”

According to PPL, thousands of people in our area were in the dark. PPL has posted that some disruptions were caused by stumble breakers and others were due to the weather.

While Luzerne County had quite a few power problems, Schuylkill County was hit harder by the power failure cards. About 3,000 houses were without electricity for most of the Sunday morning.

Some people said they had lost power around 7.30 am. The popular Leiby’s restaurant had just opened and employees were preparing for their Sunday breakfast fever.

“We have a great breakfast,” said Christine Stumhofer from Leiby’s. “Church people come before and after, there are always many people coming in.”

The restaurant had to close its doors for about three hours. Employees say that many people from the surrounding areas were looking for brunch to escape from their own power outages.

“We had to send a lot of people away. It was a shame,” Stumhofer added.

“The parking lot was empty, but there was a blinking sign that said open and a note on the door saying the power went out,” said customer Lori Diettrick.

The power was restored in the restaurant around 10.30 a.m.

Diettrick arrived just as the lights came on and waited for the employees to start the business.

“We were disappointed that we could not get breakfast due to a power outage,” she said. “But they were nice enough to let us in early and we had lunch.”

According to the PPL website, most homes had power back before 11 am.

Crews worked throughout the day to repair trees and other weather-related disruptions.

People without electricity can report this here on the PPL website.

