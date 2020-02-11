advertisement

DUBAI – Tens of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets of Tehran and other cities Tuesday morning to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution against a backdrop of escalating tensions with the United States.

State television showed video footage of the rallies in at least half a dozen cities outside the capital, including Mashhad, Ahvaz and Kerman, with people holding signs reading, “Death to America” ​​and “Death to Israel.”

Iran nearly broke into full-fledged conflict with the United States last month after a US drone strike killed senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3, prompting Iran to retaliate with a missile barrier against a base. American in Iraq days later.

advertisement

Tensions rose between Iran and the United States after US President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 and reimposed sanctions in an effort to pressure Tehran to negotiate its ballistic missile program and ties with regional proxy groups.

The rockets were put on display as part of the anniversary celebrations, according to the Tasnim news agency. Iranian state television showed archival footage of rocket launchers and underground rocket storage facilities as part of its anniversary coverage.

The missile program is not aimed at attacks on neighboring countries, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

advertisement