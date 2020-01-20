advertisement

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) – Firearms rights activists – some deliberately displaying their military-style rifles – began descending Monday in the capital of Virginia to protest the plans of Democratic state leaders pass a gun control law.

Several thousand activists – mostly white and male, many in camouflage and waving flags with messages of support for President Donald Trump – appeared a few hours before the 11-hour rally began.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary emergency a few days before the rally, banning all weapons, including firearms, from the event on Capitol Square. The expected arrival of thousands of gun rights activists – as well as militia members and white supremacists – has raised concerns that the state will again see the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

The Virginia state police, the Virginia Capitol police, and the Richmond police have scheduled a huge police presence with uniformed and plainclothes officers. Police limited access to Capitol Square to one entrance and warned rally participants that they may have to wait hours for security checks. Authorities started letting people in at the only public entrance just before 7:30 a.m.

Authorities will seek to avoid a repeat of the violence that erupted in 2017 in Charlottesville during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other far-right groups in a decade. Participants brawled with counter-protesters, and an avowed white supremacist drove his car into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring dozens more. Law enforcement officials have been harshly criticized for what white supremacist groups and anti-racist protesters have said is a passive response.

A recreational vehicle scalloped with Trump equipment and selling Trump goods parked in front of the plaza line, but was started by a police officer shortly after parking Monday: “You had two minutes before it was towed. The clock is turning. “

Monday’s rally is hosted by an influential gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group holds an annual rally at the Capitol, usually a low-key event with a few hundred gun enthusiasts listening to the speeches of a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers. But many more are expected to attend this year. Second amendment groups identified the state as a rallying point for fighting what they see as a national erosion of gun rights.

Virginia Beach carpenter Andy Kincaid, 59, got up at 2 a.m. to come to Richmond, but said he thought the number of attendees was probably overestimated because of the cold and rumors of antifascist infiltration could have removed some of them.

The crackdown on the proposed new gun restrictions began immediately after the Democrats won a majority in the Senate and the House of Delegates in November. Much of the opposition has focused on a proposal to ban assault weapons.

Democrats in Virginia also support bills limiting handgun purchases to once a month, implementing universal background checks on gun purchases, allowing localities to ban guns to fire in public buildings, parks and other areas; and a red flag bill that would allow authorities to temporarily remove firearms from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or to others.

Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from northern Virginia, brought a white flag with a photo of a rifle captioned: “Come and take it.”

“I don’t like what lawmakers are doing and I’m here to let them know,” he said.

Jesse Lambert was dressed in a mix of a colonial men’s suit and cargo pants, with a colt rifle attached to his back. He said he had traveled from Louisiana to show his opposition to the gun control bills. He said their efforts would unfairly punish law-abiding gun owners, particularly those who own AR-style rifles.

“It is your ordinary people who carry firearms that are commonly used,” he said.

The rally coincides with Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday, which is usually an opportunity for everyday citizens to use a day off to pressure their lawmakers. However, the threat of violence has largely distanced other groups from the Capitol on Monday, including gun control groups that hold an annual vigil for victims of gun violence.

When this event was canceled, a group of students from March for Our Lives, the movement launched after the death of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, decided that they had to do something.

A group of about 15 students and a high school student came to Richmond on Sunday and slept overnight in the offices of two Democratic lawmakers to make sure they could get to the Capitol area safely. . Of the. Dan Helmer, who is sponsoring a bill that would prevent the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor range at its headquarters, and Del. Chris Hurst, a gun control advocate whose girlfriend, a TV reporter, was killed in an air shootout in 2015, camped next to them.

The students planned to spend the day lobbying.

Michael McCabe, a 17-year-old high school student from northern Virginia, said he started lobbying the General Assembly after the mass shooting of Sandy Hook when he was 11 years old.

In an interview with Helmer’s office, McCabe said the students wanted to be the voice of other gun control advocates.

“Our main goal is not to engage with armed extremists today,” said McCabe. “We are truly here to be in the Legislative Assembly to make our voices heard.”

